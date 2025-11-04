Middle Eastern airlines will need an additional 10,300 pilots by 2030, according to a new Oliver Wyman report titled “2025 Flight Operations Brief: Meeting the Wave - A generational shakeup in pilot pay, preferences, and progression”. Despite easing shortages in North America and Europe, the Middle East remains the only region where demand for pilots is rapidly outpacing supply.

The study highlights how unprecedented fleet expansion by regional carriers will sustain a growing need for pilots. Many Middle Eastern airlines rely on pilots coming from regions with excess supply to fill seats. These carriers are expected to continue recruiting foreign pilots through enticements such as higher tax-free compensation and more opportunities to fly widebody aircraft.

The report notes that the overall gap is likely to intensify as younger generations of pilots place higher priority on work-life balance, flexibility, and schedule control over traditional pay and promotion models. Moreover, pilot costs - driven by higher pay and evolving work rules - are increasing faster than airline revenues, creating new pressures for flight operations leaders. At the same time, technological innovation such as virtual and augmented reality training and data-driven safety tools offers opportunities to improve both training efficiency and workforce readiness.

Key findings for the Middle East include:

10,300 additional pilots will be needed by 2030, the largest shortage of any global region.

Strong reliance on foreign pilots, sustained by attractive tax-free compensation packages.

Generational shift toward quality-of-life priorities, with many younger pilots choosing schedule stability over rapid career advancement.

Rising pilot costs require airlines to adopt smarter workforce planning and scheduling models.

Opportunity to leverage VR/AR technologies and localized training to build sustainable pilot pipelines.

“The Middle East faces a unique challenge: airlines are growing faster than the available pilot workforce. With more than 10,000 pilots needed by 2030, carriers will have to think differently about sourcing, training, and retaining talent. Solutions such as localized training pipelines, advanced simulation, and innovative career pathways will be critical to sustaining growth,” said André Martins, Head of Transportation and Advance Industrials for India, the Middle East, and Africa at Oliver Wyman.

Find Oliver Wyman’s full 2025 Flight Operations Brief: Meeting the Wave - A generational shakeup in pilot pay, preferences, and progression report here.