63% of those surveyed would like the assistant to speak Khaleeji Arabic.

Yasmina, a human-like AI assistant fluent in Khaleeji Arabic and English, will soon appear in more devices and apps.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:- A recent survey on smart assistants revealed that 92% of respondents in the UAE would prefer to have a smart/AI assistant made specifically for the Middle East. The survey was conducted by Researchscape International and commissioned by the global tech company Yango*.

The survey’s results indicate the preference for features that cater specifically to the cultural and linguistic aspects of the Middle East. For example, 66% of respondents considered it important for an AI assistant to be able to answer questions about Arabic culture, literature, and traditions, 65% would like the assistant to inform users of prayer times in different parts of the world, the same 65% would like to include the ability to play Surahs from the Quran and 46% would like the assistant to provide Hijri calendar dates.

Additionally, the survey results show that a significant number of respondents speak Arabic at home, with Khaleeji (40%), Egyptian (32%), and Levantine (27%) dialects being the most common. 63% of the respondents stated the need for an assistant that speaks and understands Khaleeji Arabic.

“At Yango, our goal is to create a human-like AI assistant, and this, among other things, requires a deep understanding of local culture. That's why, in developing our Arabic-speaking smart assistant Yasmina, we went beyond basic tasks like streaming music or turning on smart home appliances. Yasmina is culturally attuned to the Middle East and can provide users with Hijri calendar dates and play surahs from the Quran, among other features,” said Samer Mohamad, Yasmina Regional Director for MENA, Yango.

On a more general note, survey respondents believe that an AI assistant should do the following tasks: find information (54%), organise the day (54%), play music that fits their mood (41%). Moreover, respondents expect an AI assistant to manage smart home devices (57%) and simplify everyday tasks and routine (51%).

As part of Yango Play, the first AI-powered entertainment super app, Yasmina suggests songs to listen to, chats with users, and answers all kinds of questions — anything from today’s weather to this year’s Ramadan dates. Yasmina can tailor music suggestions, allowing users to simply request, "Yasmina, play relaxing music." Beyond that, Yasmina is a treasure trove of entertainment knowledge, offering fun facts about actors and films.

By navigating users through the Yango Play app, Yasmina enhances their overall experience, making it more streamlined and pleasant.

The findings are based on an online survey conducted between February 7th and 20th, 2024, among 500 participants from UAE. The study was commissioned by Yango and carried out by Researchscape International.

-Ends-

About Yango

Yango is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Anu Bhatnagar

NettResults Public Relations

media@nettresults.com