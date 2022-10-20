GfK , a leading provider of consumer and market intelligence, analytics, and consulting services to share consumer attitudes & behavior towards retail shopping and the future of payments at Seamless Saudi Arabia 2022 , the world’s leading Free to Attend payments and commerce technology conference and exhibition is organized for the first time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from 2 to 3 November 2022.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh: Seamless Saudi Arabia 2022 is set to take place on 2-3 November 2022 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre. Nacho San Martin, Managing Director - Middle East, GfK will be a part of the panel discussion and will share insights on the topic "New Shopping Behaviours and Trends: Making Data-Driven Decisions To Succeed In The Digital Era”.

Speaking of the partnership as a Silver Sponsor, Nacho San Martin, Managing Director – MENA, GfK said, “We are excited to partner with the Seamless Event which brings together the brightest minds from across e-commerce, retail, payments, fintech, identity, and insurtech. According to our recently released GfK Consumer Pulse MENA3 Study 2022, KSA Consumers are receptive to exciting new things entering their lives: they are considering acquiring an EV, their lifestyle is becoming more digital, not only in the sense of online shopping, but they are also beginning to investigate AR or the Metaverse.

Nacho San Martin further adds, “The Saudi consumers are similarly affected by global trends and are concerned about inflation as they are becoming more price-sensitive and willing to trade down, resulting in more strategic purchasing decisions.”

For over 85 years, we have earned the trust of our clients around the world by supporting them in business-critical decision-making processes around consumers, markets, brands, and media. Our reliable data and insights, together with advanced AI capabilities, have revolutionized access to real-time, actionable recommendations that drive the marketing, sales, and organizational effectiveness of our clients and partners. That’s how we promise and deliver Growth from Knowledge.

About Seamless Event:

Seamless 2022 is the most influential event exploring the future of payment, fintech, retail and E-comemrce in Saudi Arabia. The 2- day conference is designed to ignite new ideas and inspire the audience to think differently. Expected to be attended by 200+ innovators, business leaders, and entrepreneurs from across the region and beyond. The event will be featuring 150+ brands providing attendees with free access to technical updates and emerging trends and the chance to evaluate alternative solutions.

