Dubai: Taqdeer Award, launched in 2016 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, has revealed the success of the ‘I Found Myself’ initiative it launched as part of a series of television episodes. The heroes of the success stories were honoured at a ceremony in Dubai.

‘I Found Myself’ programme succeeded in presenting 15 inspiring stories of personalities showcasing the reality of Dubai’s labour community and the individuals who achieved remarkable successes, ranging from being promoted to supervisory and executive positions and overcoming personal crises and obstacles to have better lives. The programme addressed the notable work mechanism of labour-intensive companies in the emirate, and the extensive attention they pay to their workers to enhance their work environment and make them an active element in increasing productivity and enhancing teamwork.

His Excellency Major-General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai) and Chairman of the Taqdeer Award, said the ‘I Found Myself’ initiative highlighted the importance of perseverance and determination to change the reality and make the man an example for others with a success story to be cherished by generations. Through this pioneering initiative with wide humanitarian implications, the authorities were able to convey the success story of 15 distinguished local and global personalities to the widest numbers of viewers who watched it on Dubai TV, Sama Dubai and Dubai One. They praised the idea of the initiative and its key role in enhancing the image of Dubai and the UAE as the best place to live and work and also as a city that provides decent livelihoods and contributes towards creating a bright future for every diligent person looking forward to a better future for himself and his family.

Through the previous editions of the Taqdeer Award, Major-General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor said, the authorities have learned inspiring success stories of workers who came to Dubai several years ago and began their careers as simple employees, but thanks to their perseverance and determination with the support of their companies, their belief in their abilities and the opportunities for advancement provided to them, they were able to change their difficult lives and turn it into an opportunity to develop their lives and the lives of their families in their own country.

They also played a distinguished role in the success of their companies thanks to their loyalty and dedication to their work. Their stories have been shown in the film which summarizes the content and objectives of the initiative. He called upon all companies interested in enhancing their reputation and opening a new page in their record of successes, to work on building the best relations with their workers for the interests of both parties. He invited companies to share episodes of the programme among their workers to convey to them the message that excellence in work, sincerity in performing duties and developing skills were the way to career advancement and reaping rewards.

Taking into account the programme’s success, the authorities have decided to keep it as a permanent initiative under the Taqdeer Award bouquet of activities to highlight distinguished labour experiences that will serve as a model to overcome difficulties and move from the stage of frustration and failure to achieving advancement, excellence and success.

He thanked the Dubai TV team for their support of the initiative which contributed to achieving its lofty humanitarian goals, especially to Hamid bin Karam and Muhammad bin Azhab, for their main role in the creating the episodes through their wonderful contribution in terms of content and direction. He also thanked artist Fayez Al-Saeed for his wonderful performance of the song, I Found Myself, along with the team of Option1 Events which produced the series of episodes.

On his part, His Excellency Ahmed Al Mansouri, CEO of Radio and TV at Dubai Media Incorporated said: “The episodes witnessed a remarkable reactions from followers both within and outside the country, in light of the new offering. The distinguished stories were accompanied by dramatic scenes describing the stages of positive change for the heroes of the episodes.” The participation of the Dubai Media and Option1 Events, which implemented the 15-episodes programme, supported the success of the initiative by bringing the distinguished labour personalities out of the shadows and making them famous. The artistic production had been presented realistically with public interaction. The objectives of the Taqdeer Award have been relaying to the world with its lofty message about excellence in the labour sector and conveying a true image of the labour community in Dubai whose members enjoy security, safety and prosperity.

