Abu Dhabi-UAE: Coinciding with Zayed Humanitarian Day, the second Most Noble Numbers charity auction is scheduled to open the floor for bidding on special vehicle plate numbers and mobile numbers in Abu Dhabi tomorrow, with its proceeds going towards the 1 Billion Meals initiative organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the largest in the region to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished.

The second Most Noble Numbers charity auction will be held at the Emirates Palace on Wednesday, April 20, in the presence of distinguished personalities and philanthropists who are keen to support this humanitarian cause in the month of giving. At the auction, participants will have the opportunity to bid on five special vehicle plate numbers, and 10 special mobile numbers.

The auction supports the humanitarian goals of the 1 Billion Meals initiative, which is seeking to send one billion messages of hope and solidarity from the UAE to those in need around the world – especially at a time when food prices are rising globally and hunger threatens more than 800 million people.

Organized by “1 Billion Meals” initiative and Emirates Auction, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), and Emirates Telecommunication Group Company PJSC (Etisalat), the Most Noble Numbers charity auction will include special vehicle plate numbers and mobile numbers.

Exclusive Numbers in Abu Dhabi

The charity auction will offer a set of special Abu Dhabi vehicle plate numbers – most notably the single-digit plate number 2 with code 2 – in addition to three double-digit plate numbers: 11 with code 2, 20 with code 2, and 99 with code 1, and one three-digit plate number – 999 with code 2.

Diamond and Unique Phone Numbers

In addition, the auction will put 10 Diamond and special mobile numbers up for bidding – du is putting up five special mobile numbers – 589999996, 586666662, 581111114, 582444444, 586222222; whereas Etisalat is putting up five Diamond mobile numbers – 547444444, 542244444, 542422222, 547799999, 567777722.

World’s Third Most Expensive Car License Plate and a Total of AED53 Million

The second Most Noble Numbers charity auction in Abu Dhabi follows the first one that took place in Dubai on Saturday, April 16, which collected a total of AED53 million in support of the 1 Billion Meals initiative. The single-digit vehicle plate number AA8 sold for AED35 million, and the Diamond special mobile number from Etisalat, 0549999999, fetched AED5 million.

Innovative Concept to Expand Humanitarian Work

The series of Most Noble Numbers charity auctions offer an innovative concept for businesspeople and philanthropists to support the humanitarian goals of the 1 Billion Meals initiative.

