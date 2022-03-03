Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Research and Development (R&D) Centre organised training programmes for 40 trainees from 13 different nationalities representing 19 local and global universities in 2021 through its ‘Al Baheth programme.’ It attracted six trainees, including five Emiratis, to join DEWA’s team.

Under the umbrella of the Al Baheth programme, the R&D Centre held 30 technical sessions that tackled several topics, in collaboration with an array of international experts as well as the Centre’s experts. These topics include solar cells, machine learning, deep learning algorithms, robots, digital manufacturing, added manufacturing, blockchain, and 3D printers. The R&D Centre also organised five virtual seminars on smart grids, the cycle of satellites, complex analytics on Big Data Series and solar resources knowledge.

The Centre also organised the Al Baheth Program annual symposium in cooperation with Sharjah University. The symposium included the second ‘Empowering Women in Research and Innovation Forum’. The Centre has funded 10 research projects submitted by students from several prestigious universities and institutes, including Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai, the American University of Sharjah, and Higher Colleges of Technology Dubai. The Centre also held Al Baheth Day 2021 to honour young researchers who took part in Al Baheth capstone projects and internships. The day included panel discussions by several future researchers from the UAE University; the University of Sharjah, and Higher Colleges of Technology. They highlighted the importance of the programme in developing their projects, experiences and skills, while accelerating sustainable development goals.

“The R&D Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park aligns with the national plans and strategies including the Dubai 10X initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which mandates the Government of Dubai to aid the Emirate’s progress into leading the future and makes it 10 years ahead of other cities. The R&D Centre is an ideal model for projects that provide the ideal collaboration between the academic and governmental sectors. The Centre collaborates with several academic entities in R&D, joint studies in R&D and alternative energy sources. It includes 43 researchers, including 29 PhD and master degree holders. The Centre enriches the scientific community in Dubai and the UAE by spreading knowledge and developing the talents of Emirati researchers. The Centre has published 84 research papers in journals and international scientific conferences,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“Al Baheth programme works on encouraging and promoting the culture of research and development, qualifies Emirati talents, attracts Emirati graduates to work at the Centre to cover its activities such as organising seminars, conferences, workshops, training programmes and competitions, field visits as well as school and university visits. The programme enables Emiratis with the opportunity to contribute to DEWA’s projects as well as the Centre’s projects and visiting schools and universities. The programme comprises four categories: Internships, Capstone projects fund, visiting researchers, seminars and workshops for DEWA’s staff, engineers, academics, and other stakeholders,” said Eng. Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA.

Dr. Ali Rashid AlAleeli, Vice President R&D, Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, said that Al Baheth programme engages local and international universities in R&D by sending the best technical candidates to work with DEWA’s researchers in different areas. Al Baheth aims to develop and strengthen national calibre by engaging them in competitions, training and activities organised by the Centre in collaboration with major international companies and an array of global researchers, academicians and speakers.

