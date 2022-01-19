DUBAI: – Fakeeh University Hospital, world-class healthcare and academic facility in the UAE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Henkel to support employees’ health. Fakeeh University Hospital is thrilled to be providing services including access to 24/7 urgent care, home healthcare services, and travel vaccinations.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology and smart systems, Fakeeh University Hospital uses innovative diagnostic technology and advanced data-assisted systems to efficiently provide a fast and precise diagnosis to its patients. With over four decades of operating, Fakeeh Care has cemented itself as the leader of medical excellence in the region.

The partnership brings together Fakeeh University Hospital, the innovative Saudi healthcare provider group, and Henkel, leaders in consumer and industrial business across the world, to move one step closer to medical excellence.

According to the WHO, research has shown that Occupational Health can help reduce sick leave absenteeism by 27% and health-care costs for companies by 26%. Another study suggests that absenteeism costs fall by about $2.73 for every dollar spent on workplace disease prevention and health promotion programs.

Fakeeh University Hospital plans to focus on Occupational Health by supporting Henkel’s specific health surveillance by providing employees with specialists constantly dedicated to their well-being. Alongside the basic life support and industrial first aid, Fakeeh University Hospital will provide Henkel employees with both work-related and travel vaccinations.

Occupational health screening refers to health checks needed by a worker. The process involves several checks to reduce and prevent any work-related injuries. While the screenings are held to mostly determine if an employee is well-suited for a certain task, they can also detect pre-existing conditions.

Fakeeh University Hospital offers its trademark “training/auditing/consultancy program” to deliver top-quality solutions for employees working in hostile or high-risk environments. Fakeeh University Hospitals Occupational Health services include remote medical support, consultancy and training, crisis management, and employee assistance programs.

The Occupational Health partnership provided by Fakeeh University Hospital will cover a diverse spectrum of services including support with Henkel’s specific health surveillance activities, the ongoing systematic collection, and analysis of employees. Fakeeh University Hospital will also continuously provide 24/7 care as well as offer remote patient monitoring for chronic diseases, home healthcare services involving nurses, laboratory, and general physicians. To ensure that the Henkel employees get the best of their work environment, Fakeeh University Hospital will assist in periodical and pre-assignment medical assessments. Fakeeh University Hospital recognizes the uncertain times due to COVID-19 and is certain to make vaccines and PCR services readily available to Henkel employees.

Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, Chief Executive Officer, Fakeeh University Hospital said: “At Fakeeh University Hospital, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to strive in perfecting our patient relations. With this new partnership, Fakeeh University Hospital and Henkel will focus on bettering the staff’s well-being, in return creating not only a healthy mindset but a safer workplace.”

Csaba Szendrei, Henkel GCC President endorses the agreement between the two companies:

“We are extremely pleased to collaborate with such a prestigious institution as Fakeeh University Hospital Dubai to support Henkel’s health & wellbeing initiatives through awareness sessions and healthcare services for our employees in Dubai. At Henkel, the safety and wellbeing of our teams are of utmost importance even more so given the context of the current pandemic. We believe in offering our colleagues the best possible environment for personal and professional fulfillment with focused support on their physical and mental health and are looking forward to a strong collaboration with the team at Fakeeh University Hospital.”

About Fakeeh University Hospital

Fakeeh University Hospital is a hospital and medical university brought by the pioneering Saudi healthcare provider group, Fakeeh Care. With a rich legacy of over four decades, Fakeeh Care is committed to delivering medical excellence and championing outstanding research in the UAE. Fakeeh University Hospital is a 350-bed state-of-the-art facility, located in Dubai Silicon Oasis, which has the capacity to provide primary, secondary, and tertiary care to more than 700,000 patients a year. It is equipped with cutting-edge technology and smart systems that are built to meet the unique needs of the hospital and UAE patients. Fakeeh University Hospital uses innovative diagnostic technology, advanced data-assisted, and automated medication dispensing systems, which combined with leading medical experts, make patient diagnoses, and care precise and efficient. In the coming years, operating as a teaching hospital in Dubai, Fakeeh University Hospital will provide world-class medical education to the future generations of doctors in the UAE, expand the medical horizons of practicing healthcare experts, while also bring the latest research to its patients. The hospital is a benchmark for medical collaboration, international affiliations, and combines medical education with evidence-based medicine in a modern environment. For more information, visit www.fuh.care

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations, and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2020, Henkel reported sales of more than 19 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.6 billion euros. Henkel employs more than 53,000 people globally – a highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel’s preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX.

Henkel in the GCC was established in 1998 and has since grown rapidly with over 1,300 employees representing more than 50 different nationalities and building a strong, talented local and multinational workforce. In Dubai (UAE) Henkel operates its corporate headquarters, two innovation centers for the region and a factory for Adhesive Technologies in Umm Al Quwain. For KSA the company operates one factory for Laundry & Home Care in Riyadh, and three factories for Adhesive Technologies in Dammam.

Website: www.henkel-gcc.com

