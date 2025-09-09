Dubai, UAE: The World Green Economy Summit (WGES) continues to cement its position as a leading international platform driving the transition towards a green economy and promoting ambitious climate action in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. One of the key enablers of this transformation is climate policy, which drives sustainable development, guides investment and ensures accountability. The 11th edition of WGES carries particular significance given the rapid developments in the global energy landscape, the rising demand for data centres and artificial intelligence (AI), and the intensifying global race to achieve net zero.

Held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the summit is organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO). Each year, the summit hosts strategic discussions bringing together thought leaders, decision-makers and representatives from government, the private sector and international organisations, with the aim of accelerating the transition towards a more sustainable and inclusive economic model. This year’s summit will take place under the theme ‘Innovating for Impact: Accelerating the Future of the Green Economy’ on 1-2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“Thanks to the vision and directives of the wise leadership, the World Green Economy Summit continues to strengthen the UAE’s role as a global model in leading the transition to a low-carbon economy, based on innovation and effective international partnerships. Climate policies and legislation are a fundamental pillar to ensure and accelerate the sustainability of this transition, keeping pace with global challenges and changes, as well as enhancing investment opportunities in promising technologies. The summit is gaining increasing global importance as a strategic platform for formulating shared visions and strategies, guiding the path of the green economy internationally and driving climate action that positively impacts societies and economies around the world. It also consolidates the position of Dubai and the UAE at the forefront of global efforts to build a more prosperous and sustainable future for us and for generations to come,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD and CEO of DEWA and Chairman of WGEO.

Policies and legislation: a pillar of sustainable transformation

The Policies and Legislation pillar in WGES 2025 will explore the evolving dynamics in climate policies and how priorities such as energy security, industrial strategy and global competitiveness are shaping policy decisions in key regions such as the European Union and the US.

Despite challenges, global commitment to the clean energy transition remains strong. Investments in the low-carbon energy transition worldwide grew by 11% in 2024 to a record USD 2.1 trillion, primarily driven by electrified transport, renewable energy and power grids. However, current investment levels represent only 37% of the funding required to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, highlighting the need for annual investments of USD 5.6 trillion between 2025 and 2030. Moreover, while mature technologies attracted USD 1.93 trillion, emerging solutions such as hydrogen and carbon capture received only USD 155 billion. This imbalance underscores the urgent need for targeted policies that close investment gaps and accelerate the development of next-generation technologies.

WGES 2025 will also examine the expansion of global carbon markets and their implications for trade and industry. In 2024, global carbon pricing revenue reached a record USD 117 billion while the total value of carbon compliance markets hit USD 1.169 trillion. With 75 carbon pricing instruments currently in effect worldwide, these mechanisms now cover around 24% of global greenhouse gas emissions. This expansion creates new opportunities for climate finance but also introduces competitive pressures that must be addressed through adaptive and supportive frameworks.

The summit’s sessions will further explore the alignment of national policies with global climate objectives, the essential role of the private sector and the governance reforms needed to ensure transparency and effectiveness. These discussions aim to evaluate the future of climate policy in fostering sustainable economic growth and advancing a just, low-carbon global economy.

Najeeb Saab, Secretary General of the Arab Forum for Environment and Development (AFED) and one of the speakers at WGES 2025, said: “Achieving carbon neutrality is imperative in the fight against climate change, to which the Arab region is particularly vulnerable. This requires a transition away from fossil fuels extraction and consumption. Leading Arab oil-producing countries have been diversifying their economies, including huge investments in renewable energy and efficiency, and technological innovations for cleaner use of fossil fuels. Hosting WGES in Dubai is a manifestation of this genuine commitment. Ultimately, the green economy is rooted in sound resource management, which respects nature’s regenerative capacity. Defying nature might buy time but does not save the environment or deal with long-term climate challenges.”

Naila Farouky, CEO of the Arab Foundations Forum (AFF) and one of the speakers at WGES 2025, said: “The climate crisis demands regional solutions. With the first Arab Philanthropy Commitment on Climate Change, AFF is bringing together foundations, civil society and public and private actors to forge a unified response – one that centres local realities and long-term sustainability. This helps philanthropy in the Arab region meet its responsibility to back bold ideas, frontline communities and long-term solutions rooted in equity and care.”

Shaikha Mohammad Sharif, an energy professional at Masdar and one of the speakers at WGES 2025, said: “The future of COP lies in adopting an implementation mindset – one that moves beyond pledges towards delivery. To truly advance global climate goals, it is crucial to ensure that climate action is responsive to socioeconomic realities, supports inclusive transitions and is rooted in international co-operation. This is how we move the needle from commitment to impact.”

Engi Jaber, Managing Director of Climatize and one of the speakers at WGES 2025, said: “Climate policy is no longer evolving in a vacuum. It’s being shaped by a complex interplay of priorities, from energy security to economic resilience and industrial growth. As governments recalibrate their strategies, businesses must stay agile and engaged, not only to remain compliant but to lead in a landscape where sustainability and competitiveness are increasingly intertwined.”

Craig Preston, CEO of Ducis, in association with the Sandhurst Trust, said: “The global transition to green energy requires fundamental political, economic, technological and cultural change. No great change has been achieved without great leadership. We need to explore examples of where leadership has made the difference and, crucially, understand why? We can also learn important lessons from where change has gone wrong in the past and prepare ourselves, as leaders, to make sure we successfully lead our people into a hugely different future.”

Aditya Saraswat, Research Director of Rystad Energy, said: “Green hydrogen has faced setbacks, yet it retains significant potential where the right conditions exist. While renewables and gas ensure a stable energy supply, green hydrogen and ammonia will grow only when policy support, local demand and competitive imports align. In sectors such as steel, shipping and aviation, this alignment could turn early promise into tangible momentum. India’s recent green ammonia auction demonstrates that progress is possible when policy, partnerships and skilled people back ambition.”

A unified vision for sustainable transformation

WGES serves as a vital platform for shaping climate and energy policies, bridging policy and investment, and fostering consensus on building more equitable and effective legislative and financial ecosystems. Through this global dialogue, the summit champions an integrated approach that upholds climate justice and drives the transition towards a low-carbon economy grounded in innovation, green investment and inclusive international partnerships.

About the World Green Economy Summit

Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and the World Green Economy Organization organise the World Green Economy Summit annually. This pioneering international platform aims to drive the transition to a sustainable green economy and foster collaboration among officials and decision-makers to accelerate climate action and explore forward-thinking solutions for sustainability. Since its inception in 2014, the summit has united global leaders, experts and stakeholders from around the world to co-operate to develop strategies, policies and innovative solutions that balance economic growth with environmental protection. The 11th summit will be held on 1-2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the theme ‘Innovating for Impact: Accelerating the Future of the Green Economy’.

