The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) is hosting the 2nd edition of ‘Brands of India’ from 12 to 14 November 2024 at Za’abeel Hall 4, Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE.

Brands of India is a mega trade show of top Indian apparel manufacturers, which is set to spark unprecedented business opportunities mainly in MENA region

The show is supported by Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, Embassy of India in UAE, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), Noida Apparel Export Cluster (NAEC), TEXMAS (Dubai) and Readymade Garments Merchants Group (Dubai).

Dubai, UAE: The much-anticipated 2nd edition of Brands of India, India’s largest apparel trade show was inaugurated on November 12, 2024 by Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to the UAE, in a vibrant ceremony at Za’abeel Hall 4, Dubai World Trade Centre.

Organised by The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), this eagerly awaited exhibition presents 150+ Indian apparel brands and white-label manufacturers, showcasing a vast selection of latest fashion in Men’s, Women’s, and Kids’ wear—including Casual, Ethnic, Formal, Denim, Athleisure, Winterwear, Sleepwear, Innerwear, Tops, Bottoms, Scarves, Socks, and much more. Thus, presenting a one-of-its-kind sourcing opportunity for Retailers, Chain & Department Stores, Boutique Stores, Wholesalers, Agents, Distributors, Importers, Traders, E-commerce and Buying Houses from across the globe.

Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to the UAE, expressed, “Brands of India is a strategic platform designed for Indian apparel manufacturers to further leverage on the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), enabling duty-free Apparel imports. With the disruptive environment at other global apparel manufacturing hubs like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and China, the show offers a good opportunity to attract global buyers to discover the various advantages of sourcing from India. And, Dubai serves as an ideal gateway to reach out to the world.”

An elated Santosh Katariya, President, CMAI, remarked, “India is globally recognized as a prime sourcing hub for buyers seeking quality Apparel for their markets. The salient features of Indian apparel manufacturing is low labour cost, capability to process small orders at competitive pricing, decades of expertise in white label manufacturing for renowned global brands and timely delivery supported by an efficient logistics systems. Brands of India presents leading manufacturers from cities like Mumbai, Jaipur, Surat, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Tirupur, Kolkata, Noida, Ludhiana, New Delhi, Indore, Solapur, and others who are collectively exhibiting under one roof to exemplify the diversity of India’s manufacturing. It celebrates collective pursuit for exceptional quality, entrepreneurial spirit and global competitiveness which is the hallmark of our industry.”

The show has attracted 1500+ Retailers, Wholesalers and Importers from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Yemen, Egypt, Turkey, Angola, Ghana, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, Somalia, Algeria, USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, Singapore, South Africa, and other countries who have pre-registered to visit.

CMAI has promoted the show extensively and invited overseas buyers from more than 60 countries and also extended exclusive privileges like hotel accommodation, F&B and business matching services. Amidst buoyant sourcing sentiments, leading Retailers and Chain Stores from Middle East like Lulu Group, Landmark Group, Al Safeer Group, Brands Group, R&B, BMA Group including Retailers and Boutique stores are the key buyers to visit the show. Moreover, hundreds of on the spot buyers are also expected to visit during the three days.

About CMAI

The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) is the most representative association of the Indian apparel industry having over 5000 members and serving more than 25,000 Retailers across India. Its Membership consists of Manufacturers, Exporters, Brands, and ancillary industry.

CMAI advocates regarding policies and also guides and encourages its members on ESG related matters and initiatives. In 2019, CMAI launched the SU.RE initiative to encourage members to embrace sustainability.

Established sixty-one years ago, CMAI has contributed immensely towards development of the industry. In 1978, CMAI had led the creation of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC). CMAI is also authorized by the Government of India to issue Certificate of Origin (Non-Preferential) to Exporters.

CMAI is the only Indian Association that represents the entire Indian Apparel Industry & Trade on prestigious international forums such as International Apparel Federation (IAF) headquartered in Netherlands.

Visit: www.cmai.in | Follow Twitter: @CMAI_Official