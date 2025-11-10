Ras Al Khaimah, UAE — Huawei Mobile Services successfully concluded its Go to MEA and HMS for Car forums at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Ras Al Khaimah, graced by the esteemed presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi, who inaugurated the forum with an inspiring welcome speech. The forums brought together industry leaders, government stakeholders, investors, and ecosystem partners to advance connected and intelligent mobility across the region.

His Highness’ speech was followed by remarks from the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Tourism Development Authority (RAKDTA), and included insights from the embassy business office and a session on the investor journey in Ras Al Khaimah, underscoring the emirate’s growing appeal as a hub for mobility innovation and foreign investment. Huawei then set the strategic context with an opening overview of the company’s vision for the automotive sector, leading into an in-depth presentation on HMS for Car that outlined how automakers and developers can accelerate in-car innovation, improve engagement, and unlock new monetization models through Huawei’s ecosystem.

Attendees were shown global case studies demonstrating HMS for Car deployments and their real-world outcomes, with best practices shared for user experience design, lifecycle management, and compliance. A dedicated Petal Map session showcased localization partnerships aimed at delivering regionally relevant navigation, search, and points-of-interest data for GCC drivers and passengers. The program also introduced Al Lahja, a collaboration focused on Arabic AI generalization training to enhance accuracy and inclusivity across dialects, enabling more natural in-car voice and language interactions.

In cloud and data services, Huawei presented its cloud solution for vehicles through “Avatr” case study, illustrating how cloud-native architectures enable over-the-air services, real-time analytics, and scalable application delivery for software-defined vehicles. Complementing the cloud track, the wearable ecosystem segment highlighted Huawei’s Car Key and Owner App capabilities, offering secure digital key experiences and seamless remote-vehicle interactions via Huawei wearables and smartphones.

Growth and monetization were addressed through Huawei’s Petal Ads solutions for the car market, with practical guidance on reaching users with privacy-secured, contextually relevant messaging tailored to the in-car environment. The forum culminated in a panel discussion with regional experts from industry and government, exploring standards, localization, data governance, and the path forward for intelligent mobility in the Middle East.

“The dialogue and outcomes from the HMS for Car Forum reaffirm the power of ecosystem collaboration,” said William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco-Development and Operation. “By aligning localized mapping, Arabic AI, cloud-native vehicle services, wearables integration, and privacy-first advertising, we are enabling partners to deliver safer, smarter, and more engaging in-car experiences for drivers and passengers across the region.”

About Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) for Car

HMS for Car is Huawei’s global intelligent in-car ecosystem, offering agile integration solutions for developers and automakers worldwide. By combining Petal Maps, AI voice assistance, AppGallery, entertainment services, and Skytone’s global connectivity, HMS for Car transforms vehicles into intelligent, connected ecosystems that deliver premium smart cockpits and next-generation driving experiences.