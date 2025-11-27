Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek has appointed Taha Omar as head of security in Abu Dhabi for its expanding security division.

With more than two decades of experience in the Abu Dhabi security sector, bilingual Egyptian national Omar will be responsible for developing clear goals that align with corporate strategy, identifying priority activities and assignments, allocating resources to complete work schedules efficiently, as well as managing risk, contingency planning and incident response.

More specifically, Omar is currently directing a training course at Farnek’s employee accommodation centre in Abu Dhabi, to ensure that all of Farnek’s security officers are fully trained in self-defense Karate. The mandatory training, which is an essential part of UAE licencing requirements for security personnel, is being delivered by a team of certified trainers from the UMAI Training Institute and should be completed by the end of this year.

Julian Khalil, Managing Director of Farnek said, “Taha has a wealth of experience in the security sector, particularly in Abu Dhabi. He understands how that sector operates, he’s commercially astute and has an outstanding track record. Based at our office in Abu Dhabi, he is now responsible for managing our security operations in the UAE capital as the demand for security solutions continues to grow.”

Prior to his appointment, Omar had spent more than 19 years with Abu Dhabi-based Spark Security, as operations manager.

Commenting on his new role, Omar, who graduated from the Industrial Secondary School in 1998, said: “Farnek is one of the leading players in the UAE security sector, with an extensive range of smart, sustainable and cost-effective solutions.

“As Farnek’s market share continues to expand in Abu Dhabi, I will focus on enhancing our operational efficiency, while delivering quality solutions, on time and within budget, providing added value to our customers.”

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 10,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management and security services across several sectors; Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.

