Regulators must try to stay ahead of the speed at which technology and financial innovations in the virtual assets space are evolving, according to the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA)

Virtual asset-enabled crime was a key focus of discussions at the inaugural Intersec 2025 Policing Conference

Dubai, UAE: The rise in virtual asset-enabled crime, including money laundering and illicit fund transfers, was a key focus of discussions at the inaugural Intersec 2025 Policing Conference, which concludes today at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The conference provides a critical platform for addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by the rapid adoption of digital currencies in the UAE.

Speaking during a panel discussion on combating crypto-enabled crime, Nicholas McNicholas, Senior Director of Regulatory Enablement and Enforcement at the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), said: “The rise of virtual assets has transformed financial crime globally, providing criminals with new avenues to move illicit funds and complicating anti-money laundering efforts. In the Middle East, Dubai’s position as a global financial hub and rapid digital asset adoption has heightened the need for balancing innovation with strict regulatory compliance to maintain Dubai’s reputation as a safe and dynamic market for digital finance.”

The rapid evolution of technology and financial innovations in virtual assets poses challenges for regulators, requiring adaptive policies and international cooperation. A balanced approach, supported by public-private partnerships and advanced technologies like AI, is needed to encourage innovation while enforcing anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) measures.

The two-day Policing Conference, a new feature at Intersec 2025, brought together over 50 expert speakers, including senior law enforcement officials from the Abu Dhabi Police, INTERPOL, the Metropolitan Police and the UAE Financial Intelligence Unit. Discussions centred around forward-thinking topics such as policing in a digital era, proactive and productive policing, the future of road safety, strategic automation in policing, drone operations and quantum-led crime, to name a few.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Intersec organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: "The Policing Conference at Intersec 2025 highlights the importance of global collaboration in addressing the evolving challenges of law enforcement. This platform enables industry leaders to share knowledge, explore innovative solutions, and build partnerships to secure the future of policing."

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the world’s biggest business event mapping the future of security, safety and fire protection hosts 1,200 exhibitors from 61 countries and welcomes 52,000 global trade visitors. Prominent participants in the Homeland Security & Policing sector include Johnson Controls, PwC, Dell, Intel, Bosch, Hikvision, Avigilon, Uniview, Hanwha Vision, Axis, HID, Salto, and Honeywell.

Under the theme ‘Mapping the Future of Security, Safety, and Fire Protection’, Intersec 2025 showcases cutting-edge technologies and critical solutions across five key sectors: Commercial & Perimeter Security, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health, Cyber Security, and Homeland Security & Policing.

