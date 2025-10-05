The European Union (EU) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will mark a significant milestone in their strategic partnership with the 9th EU–GCC Business Forum, to be held in Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Centre, Kuwait City on 5–6 November 2025. “Together for Shared Prosperity,” the Forum is organised through the project “EU–GCC Dialogue on Economic Diversification II,” which is funded by the European Union, and managed by the European Commission's Service for Foreign Policy Instruments (FPI). The event will bring together high-level officials, business leaders, and innovators to strengthen collaboration in trade, innovation, and investment.

Rooted in the 1988 Cooperation Agreement and the 2022–2027 Joint Action Programme, the Forum supports the Gulf’s diversification beyond oil and gas. Hosted by Kuwait, which chairs the GCC in 2025, and with support from the European Commission, GCC Secretariat General, Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and KDIPA, the Forum will offer a dynamic platform for public-private dialogue and cooperation. The event reflects shared ambitions for private sector expansion and knowledge-driven growth. It also aligns with the 29th EU–GCC Joint Council Meeting, reinforcing its political and institutional significance.

The two-day programme forum aims to enhance EU–GCC trade and investment, enable SME market access, share regulatory and innovation best practices, showcase clean and smart technologies, and strengthen participation from youth and women entrepreneurs. It also aims to build sustainable networks across sectors such as digital transformation, AI, connectivity, and sustainable development.

Key stakeholders will include EU and GCC institutions, government officials, business associations, financial institutions, large corporations, SMEs, startups, academia, and media representatives. The Forum is designed not only to foster dialogue but also to generate concrete, actionable outcomes.

With a strong institutional framework and a results-driven agenda, the 9th EU–GCC Business Forum underscores the shared ambition to catalyze the next phase of EU–GCC cooperation founded on innovation, sustainability, and shared prosperity.

Learn more about the event: https://thebusinessyear.com/event/eu-gcc-business-forum-2025/

Register your interest: https://dai-eugcce.idloom.events/eu-gcc-business-forum-5-6-november-2025

Contact: Dr. Rade Glomazic, Team Leader, EU-GCC Dialogue on Economic Diversification II Registration & Inquiries: registration@eugcceconomicdialogue.eu