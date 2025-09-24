Bridgestone MEA, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, took part in Automechanika Network, which brought together senior leaders from across the automotive value chain. Held recently in Abu Dhabi, the event served as a dynamic platform for discussions on the future of mobility, sustainability, and innovation in the Middle East’s aftermarket sector.

Bridgestone was also joined by Al Masaood LLC, highlighting their long-standing, 51-year partnership and mutual commitment to driving transformation across the region. Al Masaood's Tyres, Batteries & Accessories (TBA) Division has been a key partner for Bridgestone in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates since 1974; playing a significant role in establishing brand equity, broadening market reach, and providing customers across the nation with premium mobility solutions.

At the event, Mr. Hani El Tannir, CEO of Group Industrial, Al Masaood Group, took part in a panel discussion titled 'E-commerce: Transforming Aftermarket Sales & Services,' sharing expertise from Al Masaood's broad industrial operations and regional experience.

Mr. Hani El Tannir commented. “Automechanika Network is a pivotal platform for shaping the future of mobility in MEA region. Our participation in this event alongside Bridgestone underscores our shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and sustainable solutions. I commend Mr. Salah Adib, General Manager of our TBA division, and the operations team for strengthening our leadership in the mobility sector. At Al Masaood, we remain dedicated to delivering reliable, forward-looking solutions while supporting government and public-sector partners in line with the UAE’s vision for a smart, sustainable, and technologically advanced transport ecosystem.”

Meanwhile, Bridgestone highlighted advancements in tyre technology, fleet management, and customer experience in the MENA region, offering insights that will help define the aftermarket industry’s future. Gurhan Cevikel, Head of Marketing, Bridgestone MEA, spoke about Bridgestone’s E8 Commitment, and discussed how AI, digitalisation, and aftermarket innovation are enabling smarter mobility and greater productivity across the ecosystem.

The theme of the event, ‘Shifting Gears – Navigating Tech, Sustainability & Transformation’, urged participants to address how business leaders can adapt and thrive in the face of changing customer demands, digital disruption, and the growing importance of sustainability. The event fostered a space for meaningful dialogue, where Bridgestone engaged with industry leaders to share insights and explore new perspectives.