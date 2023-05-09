Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri: The UAE is one of the largest investors in Africa among the GCC states and the fourth-largest investor globally

Abu Dhabi, UAE: As part of its participation as a Supporting Partner to the Annual Investment Meeting, and as part of its role as a Networker, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) highlighted its role in promoting and facilitating investment on the first day of the event. The Chamber showcased the importance of the Congress in featuring the latest smart investment trends to drive sustainable economic growth.

His Excellency Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), reaffirmed Abu Dhabi’s position as a key investment hub, saying that with the rapidly changing economic and investment landscape, the Annual Investment Meeting provides a platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise and highlighting the importance of leveraging innovation to drive investment. His Excellency added, “The Congress solidifies the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s leading position as a premier global investment destination, and a leader in attracting international investments.

The Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE have launched several initiatives, integrated modern innovative technologies into their infrastructure, and amended laws to facilitate doing business and promote investment. As such, the country enhanced its cumulative Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and became one of the most preferred investment destinations across the world, and the first in the MENA region for ease of doing business.”

Aside from this, as part of his keynote speech at the Arab African Entrepreneurs Summit, which took place as part of the AIM Congress, His Excellency Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, First Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “Continental Arab-African trade is estimated at $80bn in 2021 according to Afreximbank. However, plans are underway to strengthen trade exchange between Africa and the Arab region. The UAE is proud to have emerged as one of the largest investors in Africa among the GCC states, over the past decade, and the fourth-largest investor globally. As we see great potential in the African market, in 2018 alone, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development financed more than 66 projects in 28 African countries, valued at US$16.6 billion. Between January 2016 and July 2021, the UAE invested US$1.2 billion into sub-Saharan Africa, a staggering 88 percent of the GCC total during that period.”

“On behalf of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, we remain committed to stimulating investment and trade relations through supporting the private sector. We believe that joint investment is crucial for boosting economic development,” His Excellency added.

The Summit provides a platform for promoting bankable investment opportunities led by entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and macro investments from the African and Arab regions.

The Annual Investment Meeting is taking place in Abu Dhabi from 8-10 May. The AIM Congress provides a platform for all sectors to discuss the latest investment trends and opportunities, exchange ideas, and explore potential partnerships. It also provides attendees with insights on a wide range of topics including fintech, blockchain, sustainable investing and much more.