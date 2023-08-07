"ZATCA" is the Kingdom's first entity to achieve that level of recognition from the Foundation



Riyadh: Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has been awarded with 5-star recognition certificate for institutional excellence from the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM), the most important global reference for institutional excellence assessment, making ZATCA the first and highest entity in the Kingdom to achieve that level of recognition from the foundation according to the new model 2020, and culminating its efforts to implement the most prominent standards and concepts of institutional excellence on the local and global levels, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.



ZATCA has won this prestigious recognition of its institutional excellence in accordance with the globally recognized approach of the European Foundation for Quality Management and its certified model (EFQM), which is the most widespread in the world, with sectors aspiring to fulfill its requirements for institutional excellence, as it enables institutions to achieve distinguished business results, strong and sustainable performance, contributes to improving the work environment and increasing employee productivity.



This achievement seals the persistent efforts made by ZATCA in its journey towards institutional excellence and its quest for continuous improvement by activating "operational excellence and spending efficiency", as one of its most important strategic enablers. Moreover, ZATCA has installed tools that ensure the sustainability of quality and institutional excellence by focusing on the satisfaction of customers, partners and pertinent parties, identifying current and future directions, developing and improving operations and services, measuring strategic and operational KPIs ,focusing on digital transformation and taking advantage of emerging technologies to ensure high efficiency in performance and services.



ZATCA has been keen to enable the practices of institutional excellence models that help continuous improvement, reflecting its constant commitment to achieving the highest standards of quality and institutional excellence in practicing its work and providing services to all its taxpayers and customers.



Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority seeks to keep adopting the institutional excellence applications to be a global role model in protecting the Kingdom, enhancing the economy, and improving the customer experience.