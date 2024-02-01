Dubai, United Arab Emirates: PhishRod, a global anti-phishing & security awareness solution provider, has expanded its reach further in the Middle East cybersecurity market by entering into a strategic distribution agreement with TRINEXIA.

PhishRod & TRINEXIA will work together to tap the Human Risk Management segment and will provide services that help organizations in building a cyber secure culture and transform end user behaviour.

Syed Abid Ali, Co-Founder & CCO of PhishRod stated, “We are very excited about this partnership. TRINEXIA is a trusted brand in the Middle East and Africa, which we shall leverage from. We intend to strengthen our position in the Middle East and share our roadmap as we reposition our brand to “Address the Human Risk’. In collaboration with TRINEXIA, we will showcase our cutting-edge solution and immersive security awareness experience across Middle East & North Africa”

Laurence Elbana, Director at TRINEXIA, expresses excitement about this collaboration, saying, ""We are thrilled to welcome PhishRod to the TRINEXIA portfolio. Their innovative solutions add a distinct diversity to our offerings, especially in the areas of anti-phishing and security awareness. We are keen to explore the business possibilities and expertise they bring with them for our customers and channel partners".

PhishRod’s expertise in automated security awareness, phishing readiness, policy compliance & automated phishing incident response coupled with TRINEXIA’s customer & partner outreach capability in Middle East markets would be a catalyst for this partnership.

About PhishRod:

PhishRod is a leader in cyber security awareness & phishing incident response helping organizations address human risk by transforming end user behavior. PhishRod’s integrated approach for automating security awareness, policy compliance, phishing readiness & phishing incident response empowers organizations to build cyber resilience & a cyber secure culture.

https://phishrod.co/

About TRINEXIA:

Established in 1999, TRINEXIA (formerly Credence Security, Cyber Security Africa Distribution and Cyber Security South Africa) a PAN-EMEA specialty Value-added Distributor, and a leader in providing the most trusted solutions within Cyber Security, Digital Forensics, Application Security, Identity & Payments, Data Security & Governance space.

We are a pure-play provider of cybersecurity and forensics solutions, to both public and private sector enterprises. At TRINEXIA, we are consistently and successfully adding great value to our partner community, with our partners, we design and deliver intuitive, trusted, and leading solutions that are customized to achieve the required results, whilst being admired for our people, partnerships, and performance.

For more information visit www.trinexia.com and follow us across all social media platforms.