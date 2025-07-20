Kuwait: As part of its summer campaign for riders and broader commitment to their wellbeing, talabat, the region’s leading on-demand online ordering and delivery platform, has relaunched its “Vending Machines for Summer Relief” initiative for the second consecutive year. With temperatures on the rise, an exclusive vending machine has been installed in a high-traffic rider zone, offering talabat riders access to essential hydration and light snacks to help them stay safe, nourished, and energized on the job.

This initiative reflects talabat’s continued efforts to provide on-the-ground, people-first solutions that support rider health and safety all year long, especially during summer.

Commenting on the initiative, Bader Al-Ghanim, Vice President and Managing Director of talabat Kuwait, said: “After receiving positive feedback from riders last year, we’re excited to reintroduce this initiative for the second year in a row as part of our summer campaign for the riders. It’s designed to support their health, comfort, and efficiency. We’ve strategically placed a vending machine that provides riders with quick and easy access to water, refreshments, and snacks — all free of cost — to help them stay hydrated and well-nourished during their working hours."

To further strengthen its rider support initiatives, the company continues to invest in rider safety and education, offering regular multilingual workshops and training sessions in collaboration with government bodies and leading institutions in Kuwait. These sessions cover key topics including traffic regulations, vehicle safety, and health tips to help riders manage blood pressure and sugar levels during their shifts. By equipping riders with this knowledge, talabat aims to ensure they adopt healthy coping approaches to the job requirements.

Building on the success of last year’s rollout, talabat remains committed to enhancing its summer campaign for riders and other rider-focused efforts that reflect its long-term corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy. With initiatives like these, talabat continues to set a benchmark for how companies can support those at the heart of the on-demand delivery ecosystem through inclusive, human-centered programs that prioritize health, safety, and wellbeing in this fast-paced line of work.