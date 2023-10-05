Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare, a leading integrated healthcare services provider, has announced that six hospitals from its network in India and UAE have been featured in Newsweek's prestigious World's Best Hospitals List for 2023. This recognition reflects Aster's unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch clinical excellence and patient care across its facilities in India and the United Arab Emirates.

Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals List is renowned for recognizing healthcare institutions that meet international standards of quality and patient care. The inclusion of six hospitals from Aster’s network in this esteemed list underscores the organization's dedication and consistency in achieving optimal treatment outcomes for patients, while delivering exceptional patient care, setting international benchmarks in clinical excellence and providing advanced medical solutions as per patient needs.

This is the result of a comprehensive evaluation by Newsweek, in collaboration with the global data firm Statista. This year, over 2,300 hospitals from 28 countries were meticulously ranked to identify the best healthcare institutions.

Here are the highlights of Aster DM Healthcare's hospitals featured in the 2023 Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals List:

Aster Hospital, Mankhool, Dubai: Secured the 5th position in the Best Hospitals in UAE list Aster Hospital, Al Qusais, Dubai: Achieved 16th position in the Best Hospitals in UAE list Medcare Women and Children Hospital, Dubai: Recognized in the specialized category, solidifying its status as one of the two specialized hospitals in the UAE Aster Medcity Hospital, Kerala, India: Secured the 42nd rank in the Best Hospitals in India list, Achieved the 49th rank in the Best in Cardiology Hospitals in the APAC region Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, India: Claimed the 27th spot in the Best Hospitals in India list Aster MIMS Hospital, Calicut, India: Secured the 91st position in the Best Hospitals in India list

Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman & Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, stated, "We are immensely proud of the recognition by Newsweek and this reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class healthcare, while constantly striving to make the best possible medical solutions locally available to our patients. The recognition affirms the success of our medical excellence strategy combined with service excellence strategy, which is now recognized globally. Our exceptional team of doctors, nurses and partners continue to drive our success and inspire us to raise the bar even higher.”

Ms. Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare added, “At Aster, fulfilling our patient’s need is of utmost priority and our solutions are customized to provide the best possible care to them, as per their convenience, by our team of experienced doctors and medical professionals. The recognition by Newsweek encourages us to continue with our efforts to make quality healthcare accessible to patients across the world.”

The hospitals adhere to treatment protocols in line with international accreditation standards, ensuring the highest quality of care. The remarkable success is also attributed to the expertise and years of experience brought by the doctors, who continuously introduce cutting-edge treatments, often for the first time in their respective regions.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 33 hospitals, 127 clinics, 527 pharmacies* and 229 labs and patient experience centers in seven countries, including India. We have 31,222 dedicated staff including 3,998 doctors and 9,204 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.

*Including 255 Pharmacies in India operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies Private Limited under brand license from Aster

