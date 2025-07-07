A patented robotic transplant technique developed at KFSHRC enables the U.S.’s first fully robotic heart surgery—marking the start of a new era in global surgical innovation.

In a landmark moment for global healthcare collaboration, Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston has announced the successful completion of the first fully robotic heart transplant in the United States. The procedure follows in the footsteps of a groundbreaking operation performed in September 2024 at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia—marking a significant milestone in the evolution of advanced surgical techniques.

The Saudi-led procedure, conducted by a multidisciplinary team under the leadership of Professor Feras Khaliel, was the world’s first fully robotic heart transplant. It was successfully performed on a 16-year-old patient with end-stage heart failure using a minimally invasive, chest-sparing technique. This novel approach, later patented by Professor Khaliel, significantly reduces infection risk and accelerates patient recovery—an especially critical advancement for immunosuppressed transplant recipients. The technique has since been applied at KFSHRC across both adult and pediatric cases.

Professor Khaliel is now leading efforts to train institutions across the U.S. and Europe in this surgical innovation, with a focus on expanding clinical research and establishing new global standards for robotic complex and innovative procedures.

The American surgical team’s adoption of the method pioneered at KFSHRC signals international recognition of Saudi Arabia’s leadership in high-impact medical innovation. It also underscores the growing global influence of the Kingdom in shaping the future of healthcare delivery.

In recognition of this medical breakthrough, Professor Khaliel and the leadership team at KFSHRC were honored by His Royal Highness the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. The procedure has garnered international acclaim and widespread media attention, positioning it as a defining advancement in the field of heart transplantation.

Importantly, this is not an isolated success. The Riyadh-based innovation has sparked a series of medical advancements and contributed to a broader shift in global clinical practice. As such, Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector is increasingly viewed not only as a regional leader but as a source of transformative models for medical care worldwide.