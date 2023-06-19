Sharjah: As part of the company's commitment to the occupational health and safety of all its employees and providing a safe environment free from any risks, SANED Facilities Management Company is keen on implementing all security and safety practices and policies in all aspects of its work. The company emphasizes its commitment to suspending work conducted in open areas in order to protect its workers from the hazards of direct sunlight, in accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. Work will be suspended daily from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM, starting from June 15th to September 15th, 2023.

Eng. Sultan Al Ketbi, CEO of SANED Integrated Facilities Management, said: “We, at SANED, are keen to follow and adhere to all instructions, measures and preventive methods that ensure the health and safety of our staff and workers in the company at all levels. Their protection and well-being are our priority, hence our commitment to halt work operations at noon in SANED during the upcoming challenging summer months.”

Al Ketbi emphasized the company’s commitment to prioritizing its staff by providing support and continuous encouragement for their participation in training and educational workshops on ways to protect themselves from various work-related injuries and dangerous situations encountered in the workplace. Additionally, Al Ketbi highlighted that SANED also provides necessary protective equipment to keep staff and workers safe from the risks of occupational diseases they may be exposed to.

SANED provides integrated facilities management services, building maintenance, and related technical services to commercial and government entities, in addition to energy management and sustainable initiatives, as part of its comprehensive services in the field of energy management and sustainability of buildings and facilities. The SANED team also provides specialised technical services in the security and safety of facilities and amenities.

It is worth noting that SANED Integrated Facilities Management is one of the projects of Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.

About Sharjah Asset Management Company:

Sharjah Asset Management is the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. It strives to achieve its vision of promoting economic and social development and supporting as well as accelerating the sustainable economic growth in the Emirate of Sharjah, in partnership with public and private sectors. The company encourages investment and the promotion of social responsibility through optimal use of resources, meeting the needs of the community of the Emirate of Sharjah, and ensuring overall sustainable wellbeing.