In addition to providing quality rural healthcare through its network of six purpose-built clinics in Abu Dhabi’s western region, Aspen Medical offers healthcare workforce, training and medical solutions

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Six purpose-built, world-class primary healthcare centers located across the western region of Abu Dhabi continue to play a key role in achieving the UAE’s strategic healthcare priorities.

Designed and built by Aspen Medical, a leading provider of healthcare solutions, these clinics are aimed towards helping improve the well-being of the Abu Dhabi community through prevention and in providing access to integrated, innovative, and high-quality healthcare.

In addition to operating the clinics, Aspen Medical also provides healthcare workforce, training and clinical solutions. To further reinforce and ensure Aspen Medical’s delivery of high-quality healthcare services, Claire Westbrook-Keir, an operational expert in the healthcare sector, has been appointed General Manager of Aspen Medical in the UAE.

“Quality healthcare is essential for the wellbeing of all individuals, regardless of where in the UAE they live,” said Westbrook-Keir. “As residents in remote areas often face challenges in accessing medical services, our clinics have been purposely designed to provide continuous, comprehensive, patient-centered, and value-driven care to the local communities.”

Strategically located in Abu Samra, Al Dhahra, Al Salamat, Al Wathba, Shakhbout City, and Um Ghaffa, Aspen Medical clinics offer residents in the remote areas of Al Ain and Abu Dhabi a wide range of high-quality medical services, including family medicine, pediatrics, dentistry, women's health, and chronic disease management.

“These six healthcare centers represent our commitment to delivering world-class primary healthcare in the region,” Westbrook-Keir added. “Clearly, rural clinics play a huge role in ensuring that everyone has access to high-quality healthcare services and in achieving the overall healthcare objectives of a nation. By leveraging on our positive reputation, track record and expertise in providing these services globally, we want to ensure that these facilities have a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of all UAE residents.”

-Ends-

For media inquiries:

Iman Ashraf

Communications Manager

iman@auroratheagency.com

About Aspen Medical

Aspen Medical is a global provider of healthcare solutions across a diverse range of clients in government, non-government organisations (NGOs), global agencies and the private sector. The company is a world leader in the delivery of healthcare solutions in any setting, particularly those that are remote, challenging or under resourced. Services include managing and building health infrastructure, air ambulance and retrieval services, occupational and workforce health, health technology, humanitarian and disaster response, medical supplies, training, and advisory services. In 2012, Aspen Medical partnered with the Abu Dhabi Police to launch National Ambulance. In 2014, the UAE Government extended the service to the emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm al-Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. It was the first partnership of its kind with an Australian company helping to pioneer new models of healthcare service development and delivery within the UAE and the wider Gulf region. In 2015, the company began providing Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) to all subsidiary companies in the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). Following a public tender process, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi signed an agreement with Aspen Medical to provide comprehensive primary healthcare clinics in six rural and underserved areas of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Today, all six clinics are open and operating. Aspen Medical is the only commercial organisation in the world certified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an Emergency Medical Team for infectious disease outbreaks and trauma surgical operations. As a certified B Corp, Aspen Medical believes passionately in using business as a force for good in everything it does, and wherever it operates.

For more information visit www.aspenmedical.com or www.aspenmedical.ae.