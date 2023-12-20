The group showcases its strong growth with 19,602 keys in operation and 10,383 under development across 29 cities

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye (MENAT), concludes the year and its third decade of successful operations, with nine property signings in 2023 alongside a healthy pipeline of 50 scheduled openings.

Global Expansion and Pipeline

In line with Rotana’s target to strengthen its global footprint, the hospitality group announced several market entries this year. In the United Kingdom (UK), Rotana will launch two new properties under Centro, its affordable hotel and serviced apartment brand. Set to open in 2024, Centro New Malden and Centro Kingston will be the first two properties that form part of a wider agreement to develop up to 1,500 keys over multiple sites across the greater London region, all under the Centro brand.

Rotana also marked its debut in Georgia with the upcoming Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa, Gonio. Expected to open in 2026, the five-star property with world-class amenities will add 600 keys to Rotana’s diverse global portfolio. In Senegal, Rotana announced its foray with a new Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana branded property. The 150-key hotel in Dakar will represent the height of elegant city living and is set to be completed by 2026.

Regional Growth

Its newest brand, Edge by Rotana, has seen tremendous development this year and is on track to reach a target of operating 30 Edge by Rotana properties across the region by 2027. In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Rotana signed four “Edge by Rotana” and one “Rayhaan by Rotana” properties in Riyadh, and an “Edge by Rotana” property in Al Baha. To date, Rotana has successfully opened three Edge by Rotana-managed hotels in the UAE – Arabian Park and Park Apartments in November 2022, and Damac Hills 2 in February 2023, alongside the signing of four planned “Edge by Rotana” properties in Riyadh earlier this year.

Its strong regional pipeline for 2024 also includes Dar Rayhaan by Rotana in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia and Onyx Arjaan by Rotana in Manama, Bahrain. Additionally, Rotana is also expected to make its debut into the Algerian market with the launch of Azure Rotana Resort & Spa in the port city of Oran, while Bloom Arjaan by Rotana on Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island is also scheduled to open next year.

Commenting on the group’s 30-year milestone and its continued success, Eddy Tannous, Rotana COO said: “The Rotana brand has made significant strides over the past three decades, transforming into an international brand that with a portfolio of over 100 hotels around the world. We have experienced an extremely positive year and are anticipating another ambitious one ahead, as we embark on our strong expansion journey. Aiming to reach 120 operating hotels across 29,000 keys by 2030, we remain committed to delivering our brand promise 'Treasured Time’ for our guests, both regionally and globally.”

Sustainability as a focus

Sustainability remains a top priority for Rotana as it continues to develop ‘Rotana Earth’, its Global Corporate Sustainability Platform to address the environmental, economic and social responsibility impact across its hotel portfolio. Rotana actively strives to do its part in minimising its carbon footprint through the reduction of energy and water consumption, the adoption of clean technologies, and the optimisation of operational efficiency.

This year, Rotana launched a sustainable and locally sourced breakfast offering across its UAE hotels, where guests can enjoy enhanced breakfast offerings, including ingredients sourced from organic and local farms. Crafted with guests’ health and wellbeing in mind, the breakfast offerings bring forward fresh produce from the farm to the table, including a new salad and vegetable corner, cage-free eggs sourced from the UAE, in addition to a wide selection of vegan items.

The group also recently signed a partnership with ChefsEye, a technology company using machine learning to limit food waste across its hotels in the UAE. Further, Rotana has launched several bottling rooms across Rotana properties to bottle filtered water and reduce the use of plastic.

Rotana currently operates 74 hotels in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye, serving more than six million guests per year. Its portfolio currently spans 19,602 keys and six superlative brands, including an impressive 10,159 keys across 36 hotels in the UAE alone.

