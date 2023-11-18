ROSHN co-organised an awards ceremony to recognise Zahra Breast Cancer Association’s local impact alongside partners, supporters, and sponsors

Zahra Awards Ceremony was held under the patronage of HRH Princess Haifa Alfaisal Al Saud, and Attended by ROSHN leadership

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-owned giga-project, co-organised an awards ceremony alongside Zahra Breast Cancer Association, designed to celebrate the partners, supporters, and sponsors that have helped spread awareness of Zahra’s vital campaign. In addition to its role as co-organiser, ROSHN Group was bestowed with a special award in recognition of its significant contribution to the Breast Cancer Associations awareness campaign for a second year running.

“Zahra is one of our most important charitable partners, and we are very proud to play a part in spreading a message as important as theirs. This awards evening was a wonderful opportunity to gather together and celebrate so many others who have played an important role in raising awareness of this potentially life-saving campaign, and aligns perfectly with our core values of integrity, responsibility, opportunity, and empowerment,” said ROSHN Group CMO, Ghada Alrumayan.

Held under the patronage of HRH Princess Haifa Alfaisal Al Saud, the award ceremony was Attended by ROSHN’s leadership, led by ROSHN’s GCHRO Nasreen Aldossari and GCLO Wael Wahbeh and attended by leading figures from Zahra Breast Cancer Association.

Zahra Breast Cancer Association is a health charitable organisation which aims to raise awareness about breast cancer in Saudi Arabia, and provides vital support to patients and survivors of the disease. ROSHN Group recently partnered with the Association to host the ‘Zahra Awareness Walk’ at ROSHN Front in Riyadh, where Zahra Breast Cancer Association’s CEO Hanadi AlOutha and ROSHN’s GCMO Ghada Alrumayan were joined by other members of ROSHN’s leadership team alongside a large number of survivors, families, children, and supporters of the cause.

The partnership with Zahra Breast Cancer Association was established under the framework of ROSHN’s CSR arm, YUHYEEK, which seeks to capitalise on the Group’s reach, scope, and capacity as a giga-project to deliver benefits to people in need across the Kingdom, with ROSHN having also entered into a wide-ranging agreement with Ehsan, the National Charitable Platform, earlier this year. YUHYEEK’s work reflects ROSHN’s commitment to broaden its impact beyond its projects and further contribute to the ambitions of Vision 2030, supporting projects across Saudi Arabia that promote Community Development, Environmental Sustainability, Health and Wellness, and Arts and Culture.

