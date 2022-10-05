In partnership with Oman Air and The British School of Excellence, Muscat Hospitality Academy (MHA) announces a unique opportunity for Omani female students to enroll for Preparatory Cabin Crew Training. The programme duration is for six months and will encompass academic and practical training with world-class experts and coaches who provide students with the necessary credentials to secure a guaranteed job from Oman Air.

The training programme includes specialised courses covering in-flight service, the tools and equipment used on board, industry terms and phrases, and the rules and regulations governing air service operations. Participants will receive world-class training which will incorporate subjects such as Workplace Safety, Grooming, Deportment & Etiquette, Mindset & Emotional Intelligence, Communication Skills, Service Excellence, Food & Beverage Service, Aviation Knowledge, Intermediate and Independent Business English Skills training.

Upon successful graduation, the students will receive official certification from the MHA and The British School of Excellence, that qualifies them to work for Oman Air.

Entry requirements for the programme include a high school certificate and English language proficiency (both spoken and written). Applicants must be aged between 21 and 28 and there is a minimum height requirement of 157 cm. Candidates must have the ability to swim unaided as well.

Muscat Hospitality Academy (MHA), is part of Heart of Hospitality (HOH) which is a subsidiary of Muscat Investment House (MIH). Aligned with Oman Vision 2040, MHA focuses on driving tourism as a key enabler for economic sustainability and development, by placing Omani nationals in the frontline of hospitality, providing skilled labour for investors and operators - thus reducing youth unemployment.

MHA recognises that Omani youth play an important role in implementing policies, initiatives, and commercial aspects of the national airline which has been observed and appreciated by its esteemed customers, in addition to major international assessment companies. As MHA continues to impart the education and training programmes to support the Sultanate’s Omanisation policy, the latest programme for Cabin Crew training comes at a time when aviation is well positioned for a strong recovery.

Mrs. Amina Al Zadjali, the General Manager for Muscat Hospitality Academy states, “As we all know that there is a rising demand for Omani professionals across all sectors, more so in the tourism and related fields, we are persistent to leave no stone unturned to bring the best of the world to nurture the best, here within Oman. We relentlessly work to support Oman’s national imperative in driving tourism as a key enabler for economic sustainability and development. We strive to be the market leader in vocational education and training standards in Oman to unlock our full potential through human capital. We have partnered with The British School of Excellence which is the industry-leading organization in etiquette, manners, life skills and service training. Together, we aim and work to bring out the best in our students, in hard skills as well as soft skills to help them land their dream job in aviation. Nothing enthralls us more than our students achieving tremendous success in their chosen field of career.”

Hilal Al Siyabi, Senior Vice President of People at Oman Air, added, “At Oman Air we are proud to have the best and brightest Omani talent and are committed to continuing our Omanisation drive, which now stands at 94%, with the exception of our female cabin crew. This is something we are working hard to improve. Being a cabin crew member is a highly respected and sought-after role, offering an unparalleled opportunity to travel the world along with many other benefits. Our cabin crew teams are not only the face of our brand but are our international ambassadors for Oman. Therefore, we strive to ensure that they receive world-class training that reflects our unmatched traditions of hospitality. Meanwhile, we continue to develop a sustainable, highly skilled workforce that can support the future growth of Oman’s aviation sector and strengthen the national economy.”

The British School of Excellence was founded in 2013 by Philip Sykes to, a master trainer who is passionate about sharing his unrivalled knowledge of British social and corporate etiquette with a global audience. He firmly follows the adage “it is not what you do but how you do it”. The organisation’s team of experts works passionately to coach and inspire students to be the very best and most polished versions of themselves. Globally, The British School of Excellence has presence in countries such as China, Brazil, Japan, South Africa, and Pakistan to bring high standards of British etiquette training to students all around the world.

For the registration at Preparatory Cabin Crew Training by Muscat Hospitality Academy and The British school of Excellence, prospective students can contact Muscat Hospitality Academy’s Admissions team on 9931 4332 or the MHA Website for the details. For more information, please visit www.mha-om.com

About Muscat Hospitality Academy:

Muscat Hospitality Academy is part of Heart of Hospitality (HOH). Heart of Hospitality is a subsidiary of Muscat Investment House (MIH). Founded in 1992, Muscat Investment House has expanded over the past three decades to become one of the largest and most prominent business conglomerates in the Sultanate of Oman. Renowned for its distinctive creative vision and emphasis on community development, MIH acts as a flagship company orchestrating more than twenty diversified, high-powered subsidiaries throughout Oman and the Gulf.

The training academy is based in Madinat Al Ilam, Muscat – Oman. The objective of Muscat Hospitality Academy is aligned with Oman Vision 2040, focusing on driving tourism as a key enabler for economic sustainability and development, by placing Omani nationals in the frontline of hospitality, providing skilled labour for investors and operators - thus reducing youth unemployment. Muscat Hospitality Academy will provide ongoing development and training to ensure lifelong learning and career advancement in the hospitality sector, with additional programs to be launched soon.

www.mha-om.com

About Oman Air

Oman Air (WY), the national airline of the Sultanate of Oman, began its operations in 1993. Initially founded to serve key domestic routes, it has since undergone rapid growth and is today recognized as a major international carrier connecting cities around the world to Oman’s spectacular natural beauty, captivating charm and genuine openness. A Five-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating from Skytrax and two consecutive (2021 and 2022) Five-Star Major Airline Ratings from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) are among its many industry accolades.

The airline has played a vital role in transforming Muscat into an important traffic hub in the Middle East, supporting adjacent commercial, industrial and tourism activities. With a fleet comprising ultra-modern, fuel-efficient aircraft that feature luxuriously appointed interiors, Oman Air is renowned for its exceptional products and services, both in the air and on the ground, and for the signature Omani hospitality available to guests on every flight.

Ongoing investments in new technologies, innovative products and enhanced guest services have solidified its position as a premium, multi-award-winning airline of outstanding repute. Both Oman Air and Oman Air Holidays proudly display the Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) for best practices relating to standardized global health and hygiene protocols.

www.omanair.com

About The British School of Excellence:

The British School of Excellence, founded by Philip Sykes in 2013, is the only organisation of its kind to be awarded internationally-recognised accreditations by CPD, ILM (Part of City & Guilds), Investors in People and The Institute of Leadership & Management. The School is also a fully accredited Provider of Training Excellence, further cementing the position as the leading school for etiquette, manners, life skills and service training.

https://thebritishschoolofexcellence.com/