Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Abdulla Al Masaood & Sons Automotive (AMSA), a prominent Group of companies in the UAE, has announced the appointment of Memac Ogilvy & Mather Lebanon as its new digital communications partner.

As the world’s leading creative network with extensive experience and understanding of the automotive industry, Memac Ogilvy & Mather brings its distinctive approach to scale AMSA’s brand presence and reputation in the UAE. By combining strategic and creative campaigns with impactful digital marketing, Memac Ogilvy & Mather Lebanon aims to position AMSA’s brands as industry frontrunners. The agency’s scope extends to the development of a suite of sophisticated customer-first digital solutions, encompassing the creation of video animation assets, as well as coverage & digital search & display.

Ghassan Maraqa, MENA CEO at Memac Ogilvy & Mather, commented: “It is an honour to be partnering with an industry leader reputed for excellence. With Memac Ogilvy’s creative legacy and Abdulla Al Masaood & Sons Automotive’s pioneering growth, this collaboration is poised to deliver unparalleled digital communications for the Group and as a result, set a new standard for digital within the automotive sector. We are confident that the path ahead will unlock new opportunities for both AMSA and Memac Ogilvy.”

Shaun Smith, Group General Manager, Abdulla Al Masaood & Sons Automotive, commented: “We're thrilled to announce our new alliance with Memac Ogilvy, an agency renowned for its visionary thinking and unmatched expertise in the marketing landscape. We believe this partnership is a pivotal moment in our journey. The agency’s rich legacy of transformative campaigns and pioneering ideas perfectly aligns with our vision for our automotive group. We look forward to the exciting campaigns, fresh ideas, and innovative strategies that this partnership will bring to life.”

Memac Ogilvy & Mather Lebanon will lead the digital marketing communications’ efforts for AMSA’s esteemed brands across various digital platforms. This includes group entities: Emirates for Universal Tyres L.L.C, a distributor of renowned brands like Continental Tyres, Best Drive, YallaTyre, Duckhams, and Rhino Batteries, and Specialized Sports Equipment L.L.C, the exclusive distributor of Polaris, Indian Motorcycle, Slingshot, and Goupil in the U.A.E.