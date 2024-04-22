DUBAI - Founder of Izmir Token, Barış Turgut is excited to announce the official launch of the Istanbul token as a city token. Developed on the Ethereum blockchain using the ERC-20 token standard, Istanbul Token aims to provide a secure and efficient platform for investors and users. With a limited supply of 5,000,000 #ISTN tokens available in the pre-sale on the Bzetmex, this is an opportunity for individuals to be part of Istanbul's digital transformation and cultural promotion.

Istanbul's Brand Value Enhanced by Innovative Project

Istanbul Token was developed as a digital currency to enhance and digitize the cultural, historical, and economic assets of Istanbul. Its purpose is to aid in the city's digital evolution, boost tourism, safeguard cultural legacy, and highlight Istanbul's distinct qualities worldwide. Furthermore, the token strives to grant users exclusive advantages, granting them entry to a range of services and activities in the city. Istanbul Token stands as a pioneering instrument dedicated to advancing the cultural and economic growth of Istanbul. Istanbul Token offers a range of unique opportunities for investors, including priority access rights, special discounts and incentives, and the potential for value appreciation as a digital asset. Furthermore, token holders have the chance to actively participate in the project's development and shape its future direction.

Expanding on the plan for Istanbul Barış Turgut stated: "To fuel the expansion of Istanbul Token, we have embraced a community-centered strategy, integrating input from community participants and establishing alliances with key players in the blockchain finance and technology industries. These partnerships not only open up avenues for business and investment but also play a role in constructing an environment that is attuned to user requirements. Istanbul Token's agenda encompasses initiatives such as corporate collaborations, worldwide promotional campaigns, the creation of a comprehensive app and secure wallet, as well as groundbreaking features like NFT compilations and support for multiple blockchains."

Istanbul Token aims to connect with the city's government and administration

Highlighting the noticeable gap in having fan tokens without a dedicated city cryptocurrency, Barış Turgut observed: "The main use cases for Istanbul Token within the industry include its application in tourism, entertainment, arts, and cultural events. The token serves as a payment and reward mechanism, making these experiences more accessible and enriched. Istanbul Token aims to connect with the city's government and administration to preserve its cultural heritage, boost the economy, and promote digital innovation. Partnering with municipal governments can help enhance tourism, arts, and culture for residents and tourists, leading to social and economic progress."

Istanbul Token is now available to the public, offering a limited supply of #ISTN tokens in the pre-sale on the Bzetmex. Join this community project to support Istanbul's digital transformation and cultural promotion for a connected and prosperous future.

Great interest from investors in Dubai

Izmir Token, being the first among city tokens, has garnered significant interest from investors in Dubai. Barış Turgut, the founder of Izmir Token, listed Istanbul Token following the success of Izmir Token. The pre-sale of Istanbul Token was completed in 51 seconds, showcasing the high interest and excitement for this new token's market launch. This rapid sale is seen as an indicator of Istanbul Token's future success. As Dubai emerges as a center of attention with its innovative financial solutions, city tokens are becoming one of the latest trends in the sector. Turgut states: "Following the Izmir Token, the Istanbul Token, released to the market, has attracted the interest of regional investors and showcased the scale of this interest with its rapidly sold-out pre-sale. The success of the Istanbul Token reinforces Dubai's influence in the digital asset market and its innovative approaches, continuing to draw international investors through city tokens.”

On the other hand, the Istanbul Token stands out as a project that embraces sustainability and technological innovations, going beyond being merely a financial instrument. Built on blockchain technology, this token offers transparency and security, while also presenting new opportunities to investors through its interest in real-world assets (RWA) and artificial intelligence (AI). This interest demonstrates that the Istanbul Token is structured to align not only with today's but also with future economic and technology trends, thereby enhancing its value and contributing to the sustainable development of cities.

-Ends-

Contact: Barış Turgut - info@istanbultoken.io