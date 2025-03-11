MUSCAT, Oman--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Fortis Healthcare Limited under the banner of Fortis Cancer Institute, in collaboration with Oman Cancer Association and Oman Medical and Specialty Board successfully hosted an International Accredited Symposium on Advances in Oncology – A Multidisciplinary Approach in Crown Plaza Hotel, Muscat, Oman. This one-of-its-kind conference aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation in the fight against cancer and brought together leading oncologists, researchers, and healthcare professionals to discuss groundbreaking advancements in cancer treatment and care. The occasion was graced by Chief Guest Sayyida Dr. Mona Al Said, Assistant Vice Chancellor for International Cooperation at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), Oman. Dignitaries from Ministry of Health and Ministry of Defense of Oman were also present to resonate Oman’s commitment to fight against cancer.

Fortis Cancer Institute’s clinical team participating in the conference comprised of - Dr. Vinod Raina, Chairman, Oncosciences, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, Dr Ankur Bahl, Senior Director, Medical Oncology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, Dr Rahul Bhargava, Principal Director & Chief, Hematology, Hemato-Oncology & BMT, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, Dr Vikas Dua, Principal Director & Head, Hematology, Hemato-Oncology & BMT, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, Dr. Mohan Keshavamurthy, Principal Director, Urology, Fortis BG Road, Dr. Vedant Kabra, Principal Director, Surgical Oncology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, Dr. Niranjan Naik, Director & HOD – Surgical Oncology & Robotic Surgery, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, Dr. Vinay Samuel Gaikwad, Director - Surgical Oncology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, Dr. Amit Javed, Senior Director - GI, GI Oncology, Minimal Access & Bariatric Surgery, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, Dr. Anil Kumar Anand, Senior Director & HOD Radiation Oncology, Fortis Cancer Institute, Defence Colony, New Delhi and Dr. Ishita B Sen, Senior Director - Nuclear Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

The conference provided a crucial platform for knowledge exchange, enabling healthcare professionals to stay updated with the latest developments in oncology. By bringing together global experts, we strive to improve cancer care and patient outcomes in Oman and beyond. Some of the rarest cases performed at Fortis Healthcare were discussed showcasing the advanced skills, technologies and never-say-die attitude of clinicians at Fortis Cancer Institute and was attended by over 300 participants making it the biggest event in the field of healthcare in Oman.