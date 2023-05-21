Dubai: FasterCapital launches its complete and customized pitch deck creation, review, and design services. The three packages have different services that startups can customize to meet their specific needs.

Startups and businesses seeking to raise capital always need to create the most compelling and persuasive pitch decks possible. FasterCapital helps startups do just that by creating custom decks tailored specifically to the company and its goals. The team takes the time to learn about the company and its history, current state, and future prospects so that they can create an effective presentation that will capture investor interest. The decks are designed for use in public presentations or pitching internally to decision-makers, so they are clear, concise, and easy to read – no matter how experienced or technically advanced the audience may be.

Launching this service will make it easy for startups to create professional-looking decks in order to get funded by investors. Moreover, FasterCapital's expert reviewers help the startup's team learn more about how to present to investors when they have to do the pitching.

This service is part of a larger vision and mission that FasterCapital is on which involves helping startups get the capital they need in the best and most efficient ways. Entrepreneurs and companies that are interested in this service can visit the service page.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, comments, "After our extensive work with startups on their fundraising, we have noticed that one of the main issues startups face is lack of response from investors. The response rate can be highly improved by improving the way the startup is presented and this is what we aspire to do through this service."

