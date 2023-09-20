Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates: As the sun set over Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, 13 September 2023, The Galleria Al Maryah Island illuminated the night with a dazzling celebration marking a significant milestone, “A Decade of Luxury” in the UAE capital. Luxury fashionistas arrived at an exclusive soirée in The Galleria’s Luxury Collection where fashion, fine-dining, entertainment and luxury converged, creating an unforgettable experience that celebrated not just a destination, but a decade-long journey of refined elegance.

From mesmerising performances to new brand launches, exclusive product showcases and much more from renowned luxury maisons, The Galleria shares what enfolded.

A Night to Remember: To celebrate the significant 10-year milestone, retailers at The Galleria hosted exclusive, unique events and activations, inviting a select group of their guests and brand advocates. Guests were greeted with live entertainment throughout The Galleria in addition to individual brand activations, events, special performances, new collection unveilings, exclusive personalisation services and more, that set the tone for a night of unparalleled glamour from start to finish.

Exclusive Experiences: Among the highlights of the evening, a selection of retailers such as Hermès, Chanel, Bottega Veneta, Cartier, Elie Saab, Fendi, Versace, Louis Vuitton and many more were given the spotlight to showcase their exclusive and limited-edition collections, providing guests with the rare opportunity to acquire truly unique pieces that reflect the essence of luxury and innovation.

Savouring Every Moment: A menu of exquisite bite-sized creations was meticulously curated for this extraordinary occasion by Almayass, Maison Samira Maatouk and Forever Rose Café, ensuring that each dish offered a symphony of flavours that resonated with the evening's grandeur. Many of the exclusive brands also provided in-store culinary delights aligned with their unique concepts. Guests savoured Italian-inspired canapés at Bvlgari, expertly crafted mocktails at Chopard, and French canapés at Roger Vivier among many other offerings.

Entertainment Elegance: As guests perused the offerings of top-tier retailers, harmonious melodies spanned genres ranging from classical piano to atmospheric jazz, and as string trio set the tone of the evening with a sophisticated ambiance. Aerial artists performed suspended from the ceiling of The Galleria’s Great Room and a sketch artist captured the moment for guests throughout such a memorable evening.

For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island, please visit www.thegalleria.ae or follow on social media @TheGalleriaUAE, #AtTheGalleria.

About The Galleria Al Maryah Island

The Galleria Al Maryah Island is Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination, offering unrivalled shopping, dining, and entertainment. Guests can discover 400 stores, including 100 food and beverage outlets, and world-class family entertainment for all ages.

A wide range of international and regional brands such as Apple, Zara, H&M, Virgin Megastore, Toys ‘R’ Us, Debenhams, The Cheesecake Factory and Paul Café, complement many first-to-Abu Dhabi brands such as Books Kinokuniya, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Rag Cie, Barry’s, Train and many more.

The destination also houses the world’s most coveted luxury fashion, high-end jewellery and fine-dining brands. These include Hermès, Chanel, Cartier, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Rolex and Van Cleef & Arpels, along with award-winning fine-dining venues situated on the island’s waterfront promenade such as Zuma, Nusr-Et, LPM Restaurant & Bar and Coya. This complete offering creates a unique shopping and dining experience for guests.

A world-class entertainment offering caters to all members of the community, with the region’s first National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, a play-based family attraction; the UAE’s first Zero Latency virtual reality experience; the emirate’s largest theatre and only IMAX experience – a 21-screen VOX Cinemas; a flagship Xtreme Zone family entertainment centre, a Caboodle interactive play zone and three rooftop parks catering to family activities.

This incredible offering sets The Galleria apart as the most exciting retail, culinary, entertainment and lifestyle hub in Abu Dhabi.

About Al Maryah Retail Company

Al Maryah Retail Company is a retail management company established by Mubadala Investment Company, offering services such as asset management, property management, investment management, and leasing services for The Galleria Al Maryah Island – Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination. The business serves as a curator of experiences of the future that unite people and create communities while creating value to its shareholders.