Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Empyre Communications, Dubai’s leading PR & Communications agency, which oversees a large portfolio of F&B, hospitality, lifestyle, luxury, and tech clientele, has been appointed by Pickl to handle the brand’s Public Relations in the UAE.

Founded by Stephen Flawith, Pickl, a homegrown burger restaurant concept, which embodies the very essence of fresh, fast, food into their everyday operations, has seen immense growth over its four years of operation and dedicates its success to all its hard-working and collaborative team members. Pickl was recently awarded “Best Burger Restaurant” by the prestigious Time Out Awards 2022.

Stephanie Farah, CEO & Founder of Empyre Communications, comments: “We are proud to be representing one of the leading brands in the F&B realm, and excited to be a part Pickl’s continued growth and success!”

-Ends-