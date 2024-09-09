cLaren pro driver Joe Osborne, a former British GT and European GT4 Champion and previous winner of the Dubai 24 Hour Race, put the 750S, McLaren’s lightest and most powerful series production supercar ever, through its paces at a McLaren Track Day at the Dubai Autodrome.

A driver already well familiar with the track, having raced it in multiple championship series before, there was no driver more qualified to give his opinion on the McLaren 750S at this iconic circuit, and he came away with nothing but praise for the car.

“The McLaren 720S was recognised by many as the benchmark supercar, leading its class in so many ways. However, McLaren being McLaren, they have, of course, raised the bar yet again with the 750S. It is the lightest and most powerful series-production McLaren to date, with a segment-leading power-to-weight ratio of 587PS-per-tonne. This spectacular supercar sees around 30% of its components new or changed from the 720S, making it more powerful, lighter, quicker and even more thrilling and engaging than its predecessor.”

Joe was particularly impressed with the breath-taking sound and sensation offered by the powerful twin-turbo V8 engine and the precision and handling of the car.

“The twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 is just a glory to behold, with that new, distinctive crescendo created by the centre-exit exhaust that was inspired by legendary McLaren P1™. It also boasts that renowned McLaren steering, only sharper, and more refined this time round. It really is the ultimate driver’s car, offering incredible performance, engagement and fun, while also inspiring confidence with its exceptional stability and handling.”

At Home on the Road or the Track

The new V8-engined, rear-wheel drive 750S – which is available in coupe and spider variants – is unashamedly a supercar for the purist. Designed and engineered following meticulous analysis of the renowned McLaren 720S, the new 750S combines advances in weight-saving, powertrain performance, aerodynamics, and dynamic excellence to elevate a benchmark driving experience to new heights. Around 30 per cent of 750S components are either new or changed to deliver these improvements and with them an even greater emotional connection to the car.

The extraordinary levels of exhilaration, precision, agility, feel and feedback that the 750S delivers are immediately apparent to the driver, even at lower speeds – and its low weight is a key factor in its dynamic performance. At just 1,389kg (DIN), it weighs 30kg less than a 720S – a clear example of McLaren’s dedication to lightweight engineering.

The 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine with power of 750PS and torque of 800Nm provides ferocious performance, with the 750S capable of 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and 0-200km/h in 7.2 seconds (Spider 7.3 seconds). This is quicker than its closest competitor on both measures.

Watch the video here - What does a Dubai 24 Hours champion make of the 750S on track? (youtube.com)

For more information on the McLaren Artura visit https://cars.mclaren.com/en/750s/

-Ends-

About McLaren Automotive:

McLaren Automotive is a producer of ultra high-performance, lightweight supercars. Launched in 2010, the company is now the largest part of the McLaren Group.

Headquartered at the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) in Woking, Surrey, England, McLaren Automotive is driven by the challenge of creating the world’s most exhilarating, engaging and benchmark setting vehicles. Leveraging the McLaren name’s 60-year history of authentic, racing performance, it has delivered some of the most spectacular supercars ever made.

The company’s product portfolio of GTS, supercar, Motorsport and Ultimate models are retailed in over 40 markets around the world. Its cars are assembled by hand at the McLaren Production Centre (MPC), based on the same campus as MTC in Woking.

McLaren is a pioneer that continuously pushes the boundaries. In 1981, it introduced lightweight and strong carbon fibre chassis technology into Formula 1 with the McLaren MP4/1.

Then in 1993 it designed and built the legendary McLaren F1 road car. Built around a carbon fibre chassis, it established McLaren’s supercar DNA, realised for the 21st century in 2011 with the introduction of the McLaren 12C – McLaren Automotive’s first production car.

McLaren was the first to deliver a hybrid hypercar, the McLaren P1™, in 2013. Launching the Ultimate Series of vehicles, P1™ was followed by the McLaren Senna in 2018 and its track-only GTR derivative followed a year later. 2019 also saw the introduction of the Speedtail hybrid hyper-GT. Its most recent Ultimate model, Elva, is the lightest McLaren road car ever.

McLaren’s LT models represent the ultimate expression of track performance in series production supercars. The name stems from the ‘Longtail’ version of the F1 GTR, introduced in 1997, and was incorporated into McLaren Automotive nomenclature in 2015 with the arrival of the McLaren 650S-based 675LT coupe and Spider. In 2018, the LT legend continued with the McLaren 570S-based 600LT. The latest chapter in the LT story was written in 2020 and 2021, with the introduction of the 765LT coupe and Spider.

Also in 2021, the company unveiled its all-new high-performance hybrid supercar, the McLaren Artura. The Artura is the first McLaren to benefit from the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). The MCLA is designed, developed and manufactured at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre in the Sheffield region of England using world-first processes and will spearhead the brand’s electrified future.

2022 saw McLaren announce the Solus GT, a single-seat, closed-cockpit track car which brought to life a futuristic concept that was originally created for virtual gaming.

In 2023, McLaren unveiled its lightest and most powerful series-production supercar, the 750S – a thorough development of the award-winning 720S supercar. McLaren also introduced the new GTS, replacing the McLaren GT.

The McLaren Artura Spider was revealed in early 2024 as the brand’s first high-performance hybrid convertible. Its introduction was part of a major model year uplift for the Artura nameplate, and meant McLaren’s series-production line-up of GTS, new Artura and 750S had been introduced within 12 months of each other.

McLaren Automotive also chooses to partner with like-minded, world-leading companies and organisations who push the boundaries in their respective fields. These include Ashurst, Bowers & Wilkins, Dynisma, Gulf, Monroe, Pirelli, Plan International, Richard Mille and Tumi.

About McLaren Group:

The McLaren Group is a global leader in high-performance supercar production and elite motorsports.

Founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, the Group is formed of McLaren Automotive, which hand-builds lightweight supercars and races them in global series, including the World Endurance Championship; and a majority stake in McLaren Racing which competes in the Formula 1 World Championship, INDYCAR series, Formula E, Extreme E and F1 Academy.

The Group is globally headquartered at the iconic McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, Surrey, England.

With a reputation for innovation and technological excellence, McLaren is one of the UK’s largest independent companies.

Further information:

Piers Scott

Executive Director, PR

piers.scott@mclaren.com

Paul Chadderton

Head of PR

paul.chadderton@mclaren.com

Alex Kelly Kevin Ritson

PR Manager Press Officer

alexander.kelly@mclaren.com kevin.ritson@mclaren.com

James Brodie Chloe-Elise Bradford

Press Officer Corporate & Lifestyle Press Officer

James.brodie@mclaren.com chloe-elise.bradford@mclaren.com

Justin Westnedge

Global Social Media Manager

justin.westnedge@mclaren.com

McLaren Europe, Middle East & Africa

Jule Schulte

Press Officer – UK, Middle East & Africa

jule.schulte@mclaren.com

federica.bruno@mclaren.com

Media website: cars.mclaren.press

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mclarenautomotive

Twitter: www.twitter.com/McLarenAuto

YouTube: www.youtube.com/mclarenautomotivetv

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/mclaren-automotive-ltd

TikTok: @mclarenauto