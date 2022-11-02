The regional heart failure platform helps guide patients to better manage their condition

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, has launched a website called 'Heart Talks' for heart failure patients and their caregivers in the region. Available in Arabic and English, the website covers comprehensive disease-related information needed for those living with the condition empowering them to understand heart failure, seek medical help on time, and manage their condition better.

Heart failure is a severe condition affecting millions of people worldwide each year. In recent years, countries in the Middle East have seen an earlier onset of the disease and an increase in the prevalence of risk factors that develop heart failure, which include diabetes mellitus, obesity, and hypertension.[1] Middle Eastern countries are, therefore, in need of prevention and awareness programs to help counter the development of this potentially fatal condition.

Dr. Mohamed Magdy, Head of Department of Cardiac Electrophysiology at Al Qassimi Hospital said: “It makes a big difference in patient care when the patient and their caregivers have access to all the necessary information about their disease in one place. The newly launched website also focuses on ways to prevent heart failure, which is one of the most important things we currently focus on as physicians. To reduce the prevalence of the illness and make treatment options even more efficient, patients must be aware of risk factors and symptoms. That way, they will be able to promote a healthier outcome for themselves.”

As part of Boehringer Ingelheim’s dedication to supporting and serving areas of high unmet patient needs beyond the research and development of treatments, the website provides access to valuable resources dedicated to the risks, causes, and ways of preventing heart failure.

To visit the website and learn more about heart failure prevention methods and risk factors, click معلومات مهمة عن قصور القلب معلومات أساسية عن فشل القلب (boehringer-ingelheim.com)

