Long-standing partnership with the USTA demonstrates beIN’s commitment to help grow men’s and women’s tennis across the MENA region; US Open 2023 takes place 28 Aug to 10 Sep

DOHA, QATAR – beIN SPORTS, the leading sports broadcaster in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has confirmed it will remain the home of the US Open Tennis Championships until 2027 after renewing exclusive media rights to the tournament for a further five years. The extension means beIN will continue to be the only platform in the MENA region where viewers can watch all four Grand Slams.

beIN has held the exclusive rights to the US Open for more than a decade, demonstrating the broadcaster’s long-standing commitment to helping grow both men’s and women’s tennis across the region. The new deal, which runs from 2023 to 2027 and includes Arabic and English language coverage, is a continuation of that and comes at a time when local interest in tennis has arguably never been higher.

“beIN and the US Open have enjoyed a highly successful partnership over the past decade, bringing to the Middle East and North Africa some of the most memorable tennis matches of recent years,” said Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA. “Interest in tennis is at an all-time high in this region and we are delighted to have the broadcast rights for five more years. Continuing to be the home of Grand Slam tennis gives us the chance to share more special sporting moments with our subscribers and we look forward to another exciting tournament later this month.”

“The US Open and beIN have together delivered spectacular tennis to fans in the Middle East and North Africa for many years, and we are so very pleased to continue our partnership” said Kirsten Corio, Chief Commercial Officer, USTA. “As the world’s best tennis players, including Ons Jabeur, compete on our Grand Slam stage, we look forward to continuing to expand the US Open audience throughout the region for many years to come”.

This year’s tournament is scheduled to take place from 28 August to 10 September when the eyes of the region will be on beIN SPORTS to see if Tunisian Ons Jabeur can emulate her Wimbledon feat and reach successive finals at Flushing Meadows as she continues to hunt a maiden Grand Slam title. Among those standing in her way will be World No1 Iga Swiatek, American duo Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, and this year’s Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova.

In the men’s tournament, World No1 Carlos Alcaraz is looking to become the first male tennis player since Roger Federer in 2008 to win back-to-back US Open titles. Novak Djokovic, a three-time winner at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre will have other plans however as he searches for an unprecedented 24th Grand Slam title. World No3 Daniel Medvedev won in New York in 2021, while Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud and a host of other contenders will be intent on making their own history.

The exclusive coverage on beIN SPORTS will run from 18:00 MECCA to early morning every match day, available with Arabic commentary on beIN SPORTS 5 (Arthur Ashe Court) and beIN SPORTS 6 (Louis Armstrong Court) and English commentary on beIN SPORTS 7 (Grandstand Court), with the best matches from each days play airing in English on beIN SPORTS 2 ENGLISH.

This will be complemented by dedicated studios where beIN’s best-in-class tennis experts will be on hand to offer unmatched analysis and commentary, assess the top results and top players’ performance, and share behind the scenes highlights. Viewers will hear from Adel Al Shatti, Karim Alami, Selima Sfar, Anass Lamrani, and more incredible tennis athletes, sharing their expert commentary and analysis, alongside beIN’s presenter, Areej Sleem. beIN will also be catering to its viewers and subscribers with exclusive daily highlights shows covering all the best matches, tournament reviews, and documentaries with the biggest names in world tennis.

