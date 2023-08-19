Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Axis Communications, the world leader in network video and surveillance solutions, has released its Sustainability Report. The comprehensive study highlights the company’s various efforts to promote sustainability throughout its business, and how those efforts go beyond simple product design and manufacturing to encompass entire value and supply chains.

“With more than 4,200 employees located across 50 countries worldwide, and an expansive network of technology partners and distributors, the Axis family stretches far and wide and touches every corner of our planet. We therefore have a responsibility to proactively confront socioeconomic and environmental issues, as well as deploy measures that help position us as an industry leader in sustainability,” said Atul Rajput, EMEA Director of Channel Partners and End Customers at Axis.

Protecting our planet

Guided by the Axis Environmental Policy and Environmental strategy, Axis takes an unwavering position on its impact on the environment. The company prioritises the role it can play in confronting the most pressing social and environmental challenges of our time. This position is illustrated by the company’s various initiatives, including its collaboration with Water Alliance and Emirates Environmental Group. Working with the two UAE-based not-for-profit organisations to address the issue of access to clean water, Axis demonstrates the power of private-public partnerships (PPPs) and how we can work together to ensure a water-secure future for all.

In 2022, Axis committed to setting science-based emissions reduction targets. This provides a clearly defined guideline for companies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in line with what the latest scientific findings deem necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and limit global warming to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels. By developing these targets, which will then be reviewed by the Science Based Targets initiative, Axis establishes a company-wide standard that all suppliers and partners will be expected to adhere to.

Axis has also increased its use of recycled and renewable materials in its product packaging, pushing the limits of traditional fibre-based materials like paper and corrugated cardboard, while lowering transport emissions by manufacturing and configuring Axis products as close to each market as possible.

Looking further ahead, Axis and its suppliers are taking action to ensure 50% of energy use in manufacturing and logistics will be derived from renewable sources by 2024, and 100% by 2030. This action is reflected across all areas of operation, including the company’s main offices in Lund, Sweden, where all lights have been changed to LED and systems have been put on timers to reduce energy consumption.

Responsible innovation

As a supporter of the UN Agenda 2030 and working to help achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, Axis believes change happens holistically. That change begins at a product design and manufacturing level, where it’s possible to develop and adopt new technologies that promote sustainability, strengthen people’s rights, and safeguard individual privacy.

Across the value chain, energy consumption during usage has the largest environmental impact once Axis products and solutions are in use, which is why Axis strives to reduce energy by designing power supplies that emit minimal waste such as heat and electrical noise.

Cybersecurity is also a priority, especially in the context of interconnected networks. Here, Axis applies best-practice policies, processes, and technologies from product development to decommissioning, ensuring reliability and the confidentiality of end user and product information.

In 2022, Axis extended the scope of its ISO/IEC 27001 certification to include the development and operation of its software platform for connected devices. As an internationally recognised standard, this compliance demonstrates commitment to managing internal information infrastructure and systems that support and deliver services to partners and customers.

The power of people

Axis’s commitment to people extends beyond its business community and into the local communities in which the company operates. The company’s various initiatives throughout 2022 in the EMEA region included a Women in Security event with focus areas including impactful communication, and donations to The Children’s Jumper Day.

A leading example of Axis’s social responsibility efforts is its work with the Dubai Autism Center, a non-profit organisation in Dubai, UAE, committed to helping children living with autism and their families. The centre needed a multi-purpose audio solution for their new facility which could be operated as a single and segmented unit. With the help of Axis partner MVP Tech, Axis integrated its newly launched C2005 Network Ceiling Speaker and C3003-E Horn Speaker for indoor and outdoor requirements, providing the centre with an advanced audio solution, and contributing to its efforts to be recognised as a world-class facility.

To view the Axis 2022 Sustainability Report, click here. For more information on Axis’s efforts to promote sustainability, visit www.axis.com/about-axis/sustainability