Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), one of the fastest growing exchanges in the world, announced today that it has received the award for Best Islamic Stock Exchange 2024 by the Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA).

The GIFA award committee recognized ADX for its exceptional efforts and significant contributions to the Islamic finance sector. In its evaluation, the committee considered several key factors, including the market capitalization of Sharia-compliant financial instruments listed on ADX, which exceeds AED 2 billion (USD 549 million).

The committee also acknowledged ADX’s exemplary performance through its accredited brokerage firms that adhere to Sharia principles. Furthermore, the committee highlighted the wide range of innovative Islamic market products offered by ADX, including nine Sharia-compliant ETFs that span domestic, regional, and international markets.

ADX is currently developing its own Islamic index and continues to expand its offerings in alignment with Islamic principles. Among these initiatives is the 'Endowment Shares' service, which enables investors to donate shares from their ADX securities account to fund charitable causes. Dividends from these donated shares are then used to support a variety of charitable endeavors.

Commenting on the award, Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said: "We are honored to be recognized as the best Islamic Stock Exchange in 2024 by The Global Islamic Finance Awards magazine. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing a diverse range of Shariah-compliant financial instruments for retail and global investors. Our continued focus on increasing trading and liquidity has allowed us to facilitate the growth of Islamic finance and attract a wider investor base. This award is a reflection of our dedication to excellence and our strategic goal of promoting sustainable investments in the region. We thank our partners and stakeholders for their continued support."

ADX is committed to advancing its capital market by continuously introducing innovative Sharia-compliant products. This reflects ADX’s dedication to meeting diverse investor needs and expanding its range of financial products to provide greater choice and opportunity

