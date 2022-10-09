Cairo – The National Bank of Egypt (NBE) is adjusting the fixed interest rates on its three-year new golden USD savings certificates and the Ahl Masr USD certificates for five and seven years for new issues starting as of Sunday, 9 October 2022.

The abovementioned certificates can be deposited through all of the bank’s branches or through the Al-Ahly Net application, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported.

The new golden certificate yields an interest rate of 5.30% annually, 5.25% semi-annually, 5.20% quarterly, and 5.15% monthly. The minimum purchase amount for the certificate stands at $500 and its multiples.

The five-year term Ahl Masr USD certificate gives an interest rate of 5.15% annually, 5.10% semi-annually, 5.05% quarterly, and 5% monthly. The minimum purchase amount for this certificate is $500 and its multiples.

Furthermore, the seven-year-term Ahl Masr USD certificate yields an interest rate of 5.05% annually, 5% semi-annually, 4.95% quarterly, and 4.90% monthly. The minimum purchase amount for this certificate is $1,000 and its multiples.

