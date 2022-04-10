WORLD
SOCIAL MEDIA
Musk proposes Twitter Blue subscription shake-up days after disclosing 9.2% Twitter stake
EQUITIES
Saudi Re eyes $356mln capital boost through IPO
GLOBAL MARKETS
Benchmark Treasury yield hits 3-year high; dollar posts weekly gain
GLOBAL MARKETS
Beaten-down growth stocks alluring as Fed slows U.S. economy
EQUITIES
Dubai, Abu Dhabi indexes gain $5.99bln on first week of Ramadan
EQUITIES
GoTo seeks to buck tech sector slump with $1.1bln Indonesia IPO
MINING
Investors urge Rio Tinto to cut indirect emissions
EQUITIES
US stocks futures edge higher at end of roller coaster week
EQUITIES
Mideast Stocks: Dubai, Abu Dhabi indexes gain; IHC rises after investment in Adani
Read more