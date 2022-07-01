LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Sterling slumped on Friday against the safe-haven Swiss franc, hitting its lowest level in more than two years as renewed fears of a global recession coupled with weak UK economic data sent investors rushing to sell the British currency.

The pound fell 0.84% against the Swiss currency to 1.1531 francs, its lowest level since March 2020.

The pound, which also fell heavily against the dollar on Friday amid widespread selling, was set for its worst day against the franc since June 16, when the Swiss National Bank delivered a surprise interest rate hike.

(Reporting by Joice Alves, Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)