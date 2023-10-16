MUMBAI - The Indian rupee fell to 83.28 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, marking its lowest level in one year against the greenback.

The rupee's drop comes amid rising concerns about oil prices and as investors wait to see if the ongoing conflict in the Middle East draws in other countries.

The Reserve Bank of India has been intervening routinely to prevent the rupee from sliding to its lifetime low and likely sold U.S. dollars earlier in the session.

