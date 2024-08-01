Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) offered treasury bills (T-bills) worth EGP 65 billion through two auctions on Thursday, 1 August 2024.

The first issue was valued at EGP 35 billion and will mature in 182 days on 4 February 2025, according to official data.

Meanwhile, the second auction stood at EGP 30 billion, holding a tenor of 364 days until 5 August next year.

On 29 July, the CBE issued T-bills a combined value of EGP 60 billion through two tranches.

