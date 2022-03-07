RIYADH: Saudi information technology firm Al Moammar Information Systems secured a Shariah-compliant loan worth SR1.699 billion ($453 million) to finance operations.

The company, also known as MIS, plans to use the funds for “projects financing and issuance of bank letters of credit and guarantee,” it said in a filing to the Saudi bourse.

The loan, obtained from Banque Saudi Fransi, will be valid until the end of March 2023.

