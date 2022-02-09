ABU DHABI: H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, commended the UAE leadership for their keen efforts to achieve comfortable and decent living standards for the UAE citizens.

Sheikh Hamdan made the remarks during a reception he hosted today at Qasr Al Nakheel in Abu Dhabi for representatives from local government departments and private sector in Abu Dhabi. He witnessed signing of two Memoranda of Understanding between the Court of Al Dhafra Ruler's Representative, with the Department of Government Support - Abu Dhabi (DGS), and with Etisalat, to provide training and job opportunities to citizens in Al Dhafra.

Sheikh Hamdan noted that President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, attach great importance to developing capabilities of the Emiratis and to providing decent job opportunities to them.

"UAE citizens will always form the basis of the development drive to ensure more prosperity and social stability," he added.

Present were Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance and Board Chairman of Etisalat, Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of DGS, and a number of senior officials.

