Arab Finance: Trade exchange between Egypt and Arab countries hiked by 16% year-on-year (YoY) to $30.5 billion in 2024 from $26 billion, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) data showed.

Egyptian exports to Arab countries jumped by 18% YoY to $16.2 billion at the end of December 2024, compared to $13.6 billion.

Saudi Arabia was the top importer of Egyptian goods with $3.4 billion, followed by the UAE and Libya with $3.3 billion and $2 billion, respectively.

As for the value of Egyptian imports from Arab countries in 2024, it jumped by 14% to $14.3 billion from $12.4 billion in 2023.

Saudi Arabia was the top exporter to Egypt with $7.9 billion, followed by the UAE and Kuwait with $2.7 billion and $947 million, respectively.

During the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, remittances from Egyptians working in Arab countries reached $13.8 billion, an annual decline from $14.3 billion.

Remittances from Egyptians in Saudi Arabia came on top with $8 billion, followed by those from Egyptians in Kuwait with $2.1 billion and the UAE with $1.8 billion.

Meanwhile, remittances from Arab nationals working in Egypt plunged to $68.3 million in FY2023/2024 from $94.5 million in the previous FY.

Remittances from Emiratis were the largest among Arabs in Egypt with $31.6 million, followed by Saudis with $11.6 million and Jordanians with $4.6 million.

