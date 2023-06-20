Tunisia - Prime Minister Najla Bouden met on Monday with a group of Tunisian entrepreneurs whose projects have been successfully internationalised.

Among them were Karim Bakir and Zahra Selim, founders of InstaDeep, a company specialising in artificial intelligence; Karim Jouini and Jihad Othman of Expensya, a company specialising in corporate expense management; Boubaker Siala, founder of Bako Motors, a company specialising in the manufacture of solar-powered tricycles.

The delegation also included Mohamed Ihab Triki of Kumulus, a company that has developed a machine converting humidity into drinkable water, and Anis Kallel, representing Flouci, a company specialising in financial inclusion.

Bouden praised the efforts of these young entrepreneurs who have managed to capture new international markets by offering innovative technological solutions to major international companies. She also praised their commitment to serving their country, supporting Tunisian youth in various regions and promoting employment.

In this context, she reminded that InstaDeep has created the first school of artificial intelligence in the governorate of Tataouine, in collaboration with Gomycode: a company specialised in training and education in the field of digital technology and artificial intelligence.

Bouden stressed the need for such initiatives to be replicated in other regions, as they have the potential to train young people in artificial intelligence and digital technology and help them enter the job market.

Karim Bakri, co-founder of InstaDeep, stressed that the success of these start-ups will open doors for Tunisian talent to shine internationally.

He said Tunisia has qualified human capital and all it needs is a favourable environment for creation and innovation, especially in the field of artificial intelligence.

For his part, Karim Jouini, founder of Expensya, called for the removal of all obstacles hindering the development of start-ups in Tunisia, particularly those working with the international market.

He stressed the importance of amending foreign exchange regulations and facilitating customs procedures for companies that manufacture their products locally.

