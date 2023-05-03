Gold price charts will be announced on the Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) screens in two weeks, Ahram Gate reported on May 2nd, citing Chairman of the EGX Rami El-Dokany.

The move comes in line with the Financial Regulatory Authority’s (FRA) approval for Evolve Azimut to launch the first gold investment fund in Egypt announced on May 1st.

El-Dokany added that the EGX is planning to take part in selling the fund’s documents.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).