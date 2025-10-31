Arab Finance: Jewelry demand in Egypt declined to 4.4 tons in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, down from 5.1 tons a year earlier, according to data from the World Gold Council.

Total bar and coin demand in the country, however, saw a slight uptick to 5.6 tons, compared to 5.3 tonnes in the same period of 2024.

Overall consumer demand for gold in Egypt stood at 9.9 tons in Q3 2025, marginally lower than the 10.4 tons recorded a year earlier.

Global gold demand rose 5% year on year (YoY) in Q3 2025 to 1,257.9 tons, driven by a surge in investment demand that offset weaker jewelry and technology consumption.

Investment demand jumped 47% to 537.2 tons compared to 364.8 tons in the same quarter last year.

The growth was fueled by strong inflows into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and similar products, which more than doubled to 221.7 tons, up 134% year on year.

Total bar and coin demand also rose 17% to 315.5 tons. Meanwhile, global jewelry demand fell sharply by 23% to 419.2 tons, reflecting weaker consumer spending in several key markets.