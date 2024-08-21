Egypt’s external debt service surged to $23.8 billion in the first nine months of the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, compared to $17.8 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to data released by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

During the July-March period of last FY, principal and interest payments increased by $3.9 billion and $2.1 billion, respectively.

Egypt’s total external debt recorded $160.6 billion at the end of March 2024, down by around $4.1 billion, compared to the end of June 2023.

