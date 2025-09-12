Arab Finance: Egypt has exported goods to Tunisia at nearly $434.5 million in 2024, marking a growth of 15.4% compared to 2023, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat indicated.

In her meeting with Tunisian Minister of Trade and Export Development Samir Obeid, Al-Mashat noted that Egypt aims to increase trade exchange.

She highlighted that there are several economic agreements signed between the two nations, including the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, the Agadir Agreement, and the Free Trade Agreement.

Moreover, the Egyptian minister emphasized the importance of maximizing the benefits of the two countries' membership in the COMESA and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

