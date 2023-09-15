Egypt is looking forward to bolstering collaboration in communications and information technology (IT) fields with the US, as per a statement on September 14th.

This has been discussed during a meeting between the Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat, the American Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger, members of Congress, and other American officials.

The North African country aims to lure further investments from US-based communications and IT companies.

These discussions came within the framework of Talaat’s four-day visit to the US.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).